‘I’d be very worried’ – Don Goodman delivers verdict on Watford

Watford fans have been treated this season to something that’s become awfully familiar in recent times – multiple new managers in one season.

Vladimir Ivic was chosen as the man to replace Nigel Pearson to try and lead the Hornets back to the Premier League, but his tenure lasted just four months as the Serb was sacked following a loss at Huddersfield Town.

Watford were still in the play off places at the time, and the Pozzo Family turned to inexperienced Spaniard Xisco Munoz – who had managed just 11 games for Dinamo Tbilisi at the time – to try and push the Hertfordshire outfit into the automatic promotion spots.

Xisco has been in charge of eight league games and whilst there’s been four wins, there is still a lack of regular goals in the side, with just one goal in Watford’s last four games not coming from a Troy Deeney penalty.

It’s clear to see that a team with talented players like Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Joao Pedro and others should be doing better, especially as they faltered to a home loss against Watford and struggled away at Coventry and the performances seemed no different to what they were under Ivic.

Watford fans are concerned and so is former Football League striker and Sky Sports regular Don Goodman, who has questioned their squad’s desire to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“They (the players) left me exasperated as a group – I just couldn’t believe the lack of desire, the lack of hunger and motivation that they showed to go to Coventry City and win a game of football which isn’t easy,” Goodman said on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

“To me the previous game against QPR was a poor performance and the new coach came out and said that it was down to him that there was a lack of intensity.

“Whenever I’ve heard a coach say that you can guarantee that at the start of the next game there’ll be intensity because it’s been missing – but I didn’t see it.

“If I was a Watford supporter I’d be very worried about whether we could get to the Premier League.”

The Verdict

The hunger is probably right to be questioned – Watford haven’t looked right all season regardless of who their manager is.

Simply put, the Hornets’ output when it comes to goals needs to be better as they’re either struggling or failing to put teams away – teams that are inferior on paper as well.

The Pozzo’s will not want to have to go through another manager this season to try and regain their Premier League place, but it’s something that you can realistically see happening from past experiences.