“I’d be very surprised to see this move happen” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts to Brereton-Diaz transfer latest

FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding believes it is unlikely that Ben Brererton Diaz will depart the club for Salernitana.

The forward was linked with a move to the Serie A outfit, who narrowly escaped relegation last season.

But the Chile international has also seen his name linked with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon and Sevilla who could all offer European football in the upcoming campaign, as well as a more permanent position in a top division.

The Rovers supporter believes that if a move away from Ewood Park does happen this summer, it is more likely going to be one of the more prestigious options mentioned.

Frankfurt even have the pedigree of winning the most recent Europa League competition, which earned the team a place in the Champions League.

“I’d be very surprised to see this one happen in all honesty,” Wilding told Football League World.

“I think if you look at Salernitana last season, they only just stayed up in Serie A by a single point, so if Brereton is wanting to get top flight football in the long-term — as you would expect to be the case — it feels like this would be a very risky move for him to make if he’s looking to do that.

“I think as well, when you consider a lot of the other clubs that have been linked with him, them all established top flight teams which obviously makes them more appealing, not least given there is a good number of them.

“As well as top flight football, could offer him a chance of playing in Europe at some level this season, which again is going to be a bigger draw towards one of those clubs.

“Furthermore, you’d look at the financial situation, you would expect they’ve got more money to throw at it than you would think that Salernitana would have.

“So in that sense, I’d be very surprised to see this move happen.”

Rovers are preparing for the latest Championship season under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the future of their 20-goal a season striker yet to be determined.

The team has already lost the likes of Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan from the side which earned an 8th place finish last season.

The Verdict

The deal to Salernitana always sounded unlikely, but the lack of confidence here also speaks volumes to that.

Brereton Diaz has shown he has a killer instinct in front of goal, which should translate well to climbing the football ladder.

A move away from Blackburn will likely command a big fee for the club so a sale wouldn’t be the worst thing, as it could fund a rebuild of the team for Tomasson.

But a move to the likes of Frankfurt, Lyon, or even a Premier League side sounds much more realistic for the 23-year old.