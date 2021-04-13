‘I’d be very surprised’ – Reliable journalist drops major hint regarding Derby County’s interest in Man United starlet

Derby County are likely to sign Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United next term, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The defender has spent the second half of the season on loan at Pride Park and has established himself as key part of Wayne Rooney’s plans at the club.

At 18 years of age it seems that the only way is up for the player as he looks to make his way in the game.

While staying at Old Trafford would have its benefits, the main thing for Mengi at this stage of his career is to play regular first team football – something that he’ll surely get with the Rams.

Conway was discussing the defender’s future and said that ultimately a move will be down to the player with the club certainly keen to strike a deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Conway said: “The idea is that it’s up to Teden.

“I think Derby absolutely want him back. Manchester United are very open to letting him go out on loan again and I think the Wayne Rooney connection is, well, obviously a big one to lean on.

“I would be surprised if Teden wasn’t at Derby next season, let’s put it that way. I’d be very surprised if Teden was at another club.”

The verdict

This feels a bit like a no-brainer, to be honest.

Teden Mengi has already showed his quality during his nine appearances for the club and it certainly seems that there’s more to offer there.

A full season in the Championship with Wayne Rooney could do the player the world of good and that’s why I think that this would be a good move.