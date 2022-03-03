This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tom Barkhuizen has been a terrific servant for Preston North End since signing in January 2017 and is approaching the end of his contract with the club.

The 28-year-old has only made three appearances under Ryan Lowe and has been on a steady decline in terms of his attacking output since 2019/20.

North End are looking to move in a different direction under Lowe, who is wedded to a three at the back formation with wing backs, and it could be difficult for Barkhuizen to earn more regular playing time next season, when getting him off the wage bill could present an opportunity for the new manager to bring in more of his own personnel.

FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden wants the club to make the right decision on Barkhuizen’s future even with his cult hero status.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “As much as he’s a bit of a cult hero at Preston, and has been ever since he signed for the club, I’d be very surprised if he gets a new contract, we’ve moved away, especially since Alex Neil departed.

“From playing wingers and moved back to wing backs, which has obviously halted his progress.

“He’s played his best football for Preston North End in the wide areas.

“He’ll always go down as a really popular figure and I’ve got no doubt that if he can stay fit, and he goes to a club that play three up front, he’ll thrive.

“With his injury record and the formation that Ryan Lowe plays, I’d be very surprised if Tom Barkhuizen was offered a new contract and, personally, I don’t think we should offer him one.”