“I’d be very surprised now” – QPR fan pundit makes play-off claim after frustrating player news emerges

Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to see David Marshall and Chris Willock make swift recoveries from their respective injury issues.

Marshall sustained a hamstring injury during the latter stages of the R’s 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

As a result of this setback, QPR decided to sign Keiren Westwood on a short-term deal last Friday.

Willock meanwhile also suffered an issue with his hamstring in this aforementioned fixture.

Before picking up this problem, the attacking midfielder set the Championship alight with his performances as he scored seven goals and provided his team-mates with 11 assists in 35 appearances.

Unfortunately for QPR, Marshall and Willock are both set to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the R’s duo will miss the rest of the campaign due to the severity of their injuries.

Currently eighth in the Championship standings, QPR will need to step up their performance levels if they are to secure a place in the play-offs as they have lost four of their last five games at this level.

Making reference to this injury blow, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie has admitted that he would be very surprised if the club go on to achieve a top-six finish in the Championship in the absence of Willock and Marshall.

Speaking to FLW, Charlie said: “Some really tough news for QPR fans with Chris Willock and David Marshall both being ruled out for the entirety of this campaign.

“Now of course, Marshall coming in and the injury crisis with Seny Dieng, he took to QPR really quickly and [had] some fantastic performances in his first couple of games.

“Yes, albeit there were a couple of hiccups and maybe a couple of goals he could have prevented and maybe helped to keep QPR in a better run of form with some mistakes.

“But albeit I think he did well at QPR given the circumstances but at the same time, as sad as it is I think Keiren Westwood’s a good addition and has loads of experience at Championship level.

“I think he’ll tie us through now until the end of the season so I’m not too worried about that position but one I am worried about is the loss of Willock.

“Our talisman, our best player this season, 18 goal contributions and I think we’ve really seen how much the loss of Willock in the last couple of weeks has really hurt us.

“Everything goes through him, he stretches other sides, he makes things happen and he brings goals and assists to the team and I think now with this dire run coinciding with the loss of Willock, I think that does probably symbolise the end of QPR’s promotion/play-off hopes and chances for this season.

“A really, really disappointing loss, as I mentioned our best player and for us to go and get the goals that we have been missing in the side, Willock has to be in the side and without him I really do worry about QPR’s attacking threat, or lack of attacking threat you could say now.

“So, yeah, QPR’s promotion chances [are] seriously in jeopardy and I’d be very surprised now if QPR did make the play-offs with the loss as the size of Willock.”