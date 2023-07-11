Tyler Adams will find a move to Aston Villa almost impossible to turn down if an offer arrives this summer.

According to Dean Jones, the Leeds United forward will be tempted by the Premier League move if concrete interest is shown during the transfer window.

Aston Villa have been linked with the US international in recent weeks, with speculation over his Leeds future intensifying following relegation to the Championship.

Villa are now planning for a European campaign having qualified for the Europa Conference League, with Unai Emery looking to strengthen his side’s midfield options.

The Premier League side will be looking to remain competitive domestically while also pursuing European glory over the next season.

The Birmingham-based club have already signed Youri Tielemans and have agreed a deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal this summer, highlighting their ambition.

What is the latest news surrounding Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future?

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones has spoken about Villa’s interest in the Leeds midfielder.

The journalist has claimed that an offer is inevitable given Adams is good enough to be playing in the Premier League.

He has predicted that any offer will be too good for the player to turn down, meaning he’s be surprised if he remained at Elland Road for next season.

“I can’t believe that an offer won’t land,” said Jones, via TBR football.

“He's too good for that to happen.

“It will be interesting to see if Villa do press ahead with that interest in him because I don’t think he’ll be able to turn that down, I’d be very surprised.”

Adams signed for Leeds last summer in a deal worth a reported £20 million, signing from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old featured 24 times for Leeds in the Premier League, but was unable to help steer the team clear of relegation to the second tier.

The Whites’ stay in the top flight came to an end with a 19th place finish, ending a three-year stint back in the Premier League.

Adams also went on to feature for the US in the World Cup during his time with Leeds, with the national team reaching the second round of the competition last winter.

Leeds are now preparing for life in the second division, with their season set to start on 6 August with a clash against Cardiff City.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Tyler Adams amid Aston Villa interest?

Adams attracting Premier League interest this summer does not come as any kind of surprise.

The midfielder is proven at this level having stood out as one of Leeds’ better players last season.

He also has other experience at a high level having played in the Bundesliga, as well as the Champions and Europa League, during his time with Leipzig.

He would be a good fit for Emery’s side, and the appeal of playing in Europe will tempt him to make the switch to Villa Park.

If Villa come in with a reasonable offer, then it is hard to see Leeds standing in his way.