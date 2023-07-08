Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to return to former club Leicester City to sign Wilfred Ndidi for Celtic.

Are Celtic interested in Wilfred Ndidi?

After his sacking at Leicester earlier this year, Rodgers wasted little time in getting back in the game, as he was announced as Ange Postecoglou’s successor at Celtic Park.

It was claimed that part of the deal to bring Rodgers back to the Scottish champions was the promise of a significant transfer fund, as Celtic look to compete in Europe moving forward.

So, they are expected to be busy in the market over the coming weeks, and it had been stated that Ndidi was a target for Rodgers, as he looks to add more power to the Celtic midfield.

With Leicester having suffered relegation to the Championship, and Ndidi entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, a summer move does seem likely for the Nigerian international.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph explained that he doesn’t expect to see the midfielder arrive at Parkhead.

“I don't believe Ndidi is a player Celtic are looking to sign in this window, certainly not one of the top targets or even middle-range targets at all. I'd be very surprised if he brings in anyone from Leicester, unless it's someone perhaps from the younger teams or a player that's shown potential in the younger age groups and breaking into the first team.”

It’s unclear what sort of fee the Foxes would want for the former Genk man, but even with his contract situation, it’s likely to be a number that would be a significant sum for Celtic. Plus, the wages of the player could have been problematic, if this was at all an option.

Will Wilfred Ndidi leave Leicester?

As mentioned, just because a move to Celtic may not happen, it still wouldn’t be a surprise if Ndidi left. In fact, it would perhaps be considered a shock if he did remain a Leicester player after the window shut.

Of course, his contract dictates that, as the club know this is their last chance to get a fee for the 26-year-old, and they won’t want to let him run his deal down. Even though there hasn’t been strong speculation about a move away, Ndidi has a decent enough reputation in the game, despite struggling to find his best form over the past 18 months or so.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

The Midlands outfit have been busy in the window so far, with James Maddison the high-profile departure, and his exit enabled the club to bring in Harry Winks and Conor Coady, which look like sensible buys for new boss Enzo Maresca.

But, you can be sure that the Italian is planning to bring in many more new faces, yet he will be aware that the squad needs outgoings to fund that and free up space. So, they would ideally get players out as quickly as possible, but that’s not always possible.

Leicester begin their Championship season against Coventry on August 6.