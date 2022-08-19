“I’d be very surprised” – Carlton Palmer delivers thoughts on Sheffield United man amidst Everton interest

Everton are currently considering a move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The 19-year-old impressed during a loan spell with Burton Albion during the first half of last season, before featuring rather sporadically for the Blades upon his return in January.

Evidently an exciting talent, the young forward is now being watched by the Toffees, who keep a close eye on the Football League at all times.

Speaking to Football League World about Everton’s interest in the teenage striker, Carlton Palmer said: “I know they’ve got a problem with Calvert-Lewin but I can’t see him going straight into the first-team there.

“He was at loan at Burton under Jimmy (Floyd-Hasselbaink) and did really well in a short spell there. So I’d be very surprised if Sheffield United let him go.

“But obviously, you know, money talks and Everton are building for the future in signing good young players.”

The verdict

Jebbison has impressed in the glimpses that Sheffield United fans have seen of the young forward, justifying interest from the higher level to surface.

Now looking to feature regularly in the Championship for the Blades, it will be interesting to see what the immediate plan would be for Jebbison if they do manage to strike a deal for him.

The 19-year-old has all the desirable attributes that would warrant a loan back to the Championship, but whether that club would be Sheffield United makes for an interesting situation.

The Blades possess strong options in attacking options as it is too, with Jebbison currently facing lots of competition for game time.