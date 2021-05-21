‘I’d be truly shocked’ – Norwich City plot move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are plotting a summer move for Adam Reach, according to reports from Football Insider.

The winger faces an uncertain future after his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expired at the end of the Championship season.

Reach was a regular feature for the Owls last term and scored five goals in a difficult campaign for Darren Moore’s side as they went on to suffer relegation to League One.

With the 28-year-old looking for a new club it seems that the Canaries could be plotting a move, so would Adam Reach be a good signing for Daniel Farke’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Sam Rourke

I’d view this as merely a squad signing for Norwich as they embark on another season in the Premier League.

Has he got the quality and consistency to start week in, week out in the top-flight with Norwich? I’m not so sure.

Though, the Canaries certainly do need to add some depth to their left-back department and need to give Giannoulis some competition so Reach could come in and enhance that area.

Reach is able to play on the wing also in more advanced areas so would provide Farke with added dynamism in-terms of his position on the pitch, so you can see the logic there.

Finances are going to be stretched this summer in the transfer window, so for me, this would be a fairly sensible addition given it will be on a free transfer, albeit, it’s not a signing that would necessarily grab the headlines.

Chris Thorpe

I think this another strange signing on paper for Norwich as for me Reach was barely good enough for the Championship this season let alone the Premier League.

He’s not the quickest of wingers but does offer good variations of delivery into the box and that all important goal threat from midfield.

I do however feel that he is more likely to get a move to another Championship side as it’s about his level at this point in his career.

I’d be truly shocked if Norwich snapped him up this summer as I think they could do a heck of a lot better than signing an ageing winger who has little pace to offer going forwards.

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this to be honest.

Norwich need depth for Dimitri Giannoulis at left-back given that Xavi Quintilla has gone back to Villarreal, and given how much attacking responsibility is placed on their full-backs, I can see Reach being a perfect fit for them.

Reach’s inconsistency is his biggest problem, in my opinion. He’s had some good seasons for Wednesday and is capable of producing a bit of magic or brilliance, but he sometimes goes missing.

He’s scored six goals in all competitions for a struggling Wednesday side this season and chipped in with a few assists, having been converted into a wing-back this season.

A good coach like Daniel Farke who likes his teams to attack could get the best out of him, but at Reach’s age, he needs to start making a real impact.