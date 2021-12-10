‘I’d be truly shocked if this happened’ – Ipswich Town eyeing move for Championship manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich are back in the hunt for a manager after relieving Paul Cook of his duties at Portman Road – and one man being linked with the job is current Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, as reported by Suffolk News.

It’s no surprise considering the work he has done at his current club. Having taken over when they were similarly in League One, he led Rovers straight into the second tier and now has them competing for a play-off spot in the Championship.

It’s taken him a while to fight at the top of the table in the division but he has provided a stable and level head for the Ewood Park outfit during his time there – and now Ipswich want to try and tempt him into dropping back down a league.

The Tractor Boys are desperate for promotion and want Mowbray to be the one to take them up. But would he leave a team doing so well in the Championship? Can he be tempted to move back down a division? Here’s the verdict from some of our writers…

Alfie Burns

It would be a great appointment and, for me, exactly what Ipswich need to turn a corner and finally get going in the right direction.

However, the likelihood of Mowbray ditching a play-off push in the Championship for a League One rebuild? I just don’t see it.

Mowbray has a great connection with Ipswich, but he’s got that too with Blackburn now after years of building.

He’s at the stage of his career where he’s not going to turn his nose up at any slight chance of crashing into the Premier League. Blackburn are giving him a chance of doing that. He’d be foolish to turn his back on that now.

Ipswich are probably being a touch too ambitious here.

Billy Mulley

Blackburn was subject to a lot of stick at the start of the campaign, and for the majority of the last, and I do not think that it was just.

Rovers possess an average budget in the division and possess a young squad that is developing in the second-tier, and I have always though that Mowbray has done well.

He is seeing a lot more success this season, and that is with the likes of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliot departing.

Mowbray deserves a lot more credit in my eyes because of where Rovers are operating in the table at the moment, and for the fact that he has not had to compromise with ugly football.

Blackburn still play an exciting brand of attacking football and have some real technicians who are thriving under Mowbray’s leadership.

Mowbray is a manger that deserves to be at the high end of the Championship, and for that reason, I cannot see a move to Ipswich.

Chris Thorpe

There is absolutely no chance that Mowbray would swap a Premier League chasing Blackburn for a Championship chasing Ipswich.

It would show a massive lack of ambition for him personally if he was to walk away from Ewood Park at this stage of the season.

Furthermore he seems extremely settled with Rovers, so I am doubtful that he would even be tempted to move on.

Of course he’d be a brilliant appointment for the Tractor Boys, but arguably I would say he is to good a manager to ply his trade in the third tier.

I’d be truly shocked if this happened.