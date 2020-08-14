‘I’d be tempted to move him on’ – Celtic eyeing move for Leeds man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic are reportedly eyeing Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas as a replacement for Boli Bolingoli, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Douglas has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road and made just 17 appearances last term.

According to Anthony Joseph from Sky Sports, the defender is high on Celtic’s shortlist of replacements for Bolingoli.

It is understood that the Hoops are keen to offload the Belgian defender, with Amiens having made a loan offer.

But should Leeds let Douglas go?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I don’t think Leeds need to be moving Douglas on at all.

Douglas might not have started many games in the Championship last season, but he seems settled at the club and in the area, which might be a big factor in him wanting to sign a new deal with Leeds.

His current deal runs out in 12 months, but surely a crack at the Premier League outweighs moving out to Celtic.

Douglas has qualities that will suit the Premier League and although his pace might get exposed, he’s a player that is composed on the ball, and with a little bit more time on the ball, he could really excel.

Bielsa likes him and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his game time was upped significantly in the top-flight.

George Harbey

I think Leeds should avoid letting Douglas leave.

The Whites already lack depth in numbers in their squad, and technically, Douglas is their only out-and-out left-back at this moment in time.

Of course, new signings can be made and a replacement could be found relatively easily, but I don’t think it would be a wise choice to let Douglas go as Leeds fans haven’t seen the best of him yet.

A move to Scotland could be a good one for Douglas on a personal level given that Celtic are the best team in the SPFL, but he seems happy at Elland Road and settled.

They should try and keep the core of their squad together, and Douglas is a key member of the dressing room.

Jacob Potter

I’d be tempted to move him on.

We haven’t seen the best of Douglas whilst with Leeds, as he’s had far too many injury problems over the last few months.

Therefore, I have my doubts as to whether he’s good enough to be playing in the Premier League for the Whites next term.

With Celtic reportedly interested in landing his signature, I’d take the cash and run if I was Leeds as they could reinvest those funds in other areas of the squad.

There are much better options out there for the Whites, that’s for sure.