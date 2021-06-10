‘I’d be tempted to move him on’ – 25-year-old’s future at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Lys Mousset’s future at Sheffield United looks uncertain as the Blades prepare for life back in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Mousset arrived at Bramall Lane from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2019, for a reported fee of £10million.

The 25-year-old scored six Premier League goals in his first season with the Blades, but failed to find the net in only 11 league appearances in 2020/21.

With his contract up at the end of this season, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Mousset, with the likes of David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbison and Billy Sharp all still at the club.

Here, we discuss whether Mousset should be moved on this summer, or whether the Blades should look to keep him around…

Jordan Rushworth

This is a difficult one, but I think I would edge more towards maybe viewing this as the right time for Sheffield United to cash in on Mousset this summer. Principally because it would generate funds for Slavisa Jokanovic to bring in his own players and have a real go at strengthening the squad.

Mousset would be an asset in the Championship for sure if he could stay injury-free, and he did show at times in the Premier League that he can be a handful with him having scored six goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Mousset did not have much of an influence for them last term making just 11 goalless appearances. A fresh start might be what the forward needs to regain his form and get back into the sort of place he was in during that 2019/20 season.

The signing of the striker from Bournemouth seemed a strange one at the time, but he proved himself to be a worthwhile addition to the squad. He should still have retained some transfer value and this might be the best time for the Blades to recoup that and look to move on with other players.

Toby Wilding

I would be tempted to try and move Mousset on this summer if I was Sheffield United.

Despite some signs of promise when he first arrived, Mousset has never really been able to make the impact that the Blades would have been hoping for during his time at Bramall Lane.

Given the fact that you also imagine there will be a number of chances to Sheffield United’s squad this summer as they look to recover from their relegation to the Championship, and it could be hard for the attacker to get another chance to impress for the club.

As a result, it could make sense for Sheffield United to move him on this summer, since this could their last chance to receive a fee for him – which could help fund that squad overhaul – with Mousset’s own contract at Sheffield United set to expire next summer.

However, it could be argued that given his struggles both with Sheffield United and previously Bournemouth, it may not be easy for the Blades to attract interest or secure a significant fee for Mousset now the transfer window is back open.

21 things every Sheffield United fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 1. What year were they formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Jacob Potter

I’d be tempted to move him on.

Mousset hasn’t exactly been much of a success with Sheffield United to be brutally honest, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him depart this summer.

He’s only scored six goals in 46 appearances in his time with the Blades so far, and I’d be looking at selling him in the near future.

Money obtained from his potential sale could be used to strengthen other areas of the Sheffield United squad this summer, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blades have better options available to them in Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick this term, and Mousset will surely be looking to find regular minutes elsewhere.