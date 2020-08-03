‘I’d be tempted to let him go’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to potential player exit as interest emerges

Dundee United and Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Ipswich Town forward James Norwood, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Norwood arrived at Portman Road in the summer with high expectations placed upon his shoulders, after scoring 32 goals in all competitions for Tranmere in 2018/19.

The 29-year-old hit the ground running in Suffolk, scoring 11 goals in 28 league appearances in his first season for the Tractor Boys, as they narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

The ultimate Ipswich Town end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 What position did Ipswich finish in the league this season? 10th 11th 12th 13th

With interest emerging in Kayden Jackson, though, it seems as if Norwood is a player in demand, too, with the East Anglian Daily Times claiming there to be interest in the striker.

Norwood’s manager at Tranmere, Micky Mellon, is reportedly keen to lure the striker to Dundee United, whilst Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old.

Norwood has the ability to be prolific on his day, but having been affected by a groin problem this season, he hasn’t been able to fully show what he’s all about.

Ipswich will be looking to go one step further in their quest for promotion next term, but losing Norwood could be a risky decision for the club, especially to a League One rival in Fleetwood.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Norwood…

Isn’t he on a massive (comparatively) wage though?? Can’t see anyone matching or beating that after one ‘average’ season at League 1 level 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mouth11 (@Mouth1112) August 3, 2020

Fleetwood and Dundee Utd are Interested in our striker . That’s how bad it’s got . I’m sure it gives the lad great confidence Fleetwood and Dundee Utd are interested in him . Another reality check how far we’ve fallen . — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) August 3, 2020

If we need to sell someone I’d sell Sears, just think when we’ve got a fully fit squad he’ll be down the pecking order. — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) August 3, 2020

Not sure what to think about this seriously under achieved last season and is injury prone but losing him to one of these two clubs shows that we have sunk to a new low probably resist and give him another year to show what he really can do needs to get his head down and work — Andrew Solomon (@albertmayfield) August 3, 2020

The hardest thing to do in football is scoring goals. That’s why forwards get paid more than defenders. We invested a lot of time and money into James. Now it’s time to play a formation and personnel around him that play to his strengths to get the best out of him. — Dave Gaught (@DaveGaught11) August 3, 2020

So Fleetwood are prepared to pay his wages and sign him yet they want the league to split in half so they don't have to pay for petrol — 🚜 (@Daniel__ITFC) August 3, 2020

If he's on that kind of salary I fail to see how Fleetwood would be able to afford him now. Lambert was glowing about Norwood a year when I spoke to him so a lot would have to have changed to suddenly allow him to leave on the cheap. — Despicable ME (@reuserisgod) August 3, 2020

I’d be tempted to let him go for a big offer. He gives everything on the pitch and is undoubtedly a good player but he scored 11 goals, including pens, and his 1 on 1 finishing was poor. I know he carried an injury but if he’s fit enough to play he should have scored more #itfc — Martin Coad (@MartinCoad86) August 3, 2020

The question is whether we would be able to attract a better striker than him, I dont think we would — bazatron (@Bazualdo75) August 3, 2020

Was injured almost all season even when playing, give him a break, watch him next season rip it up👍 — PortmanPumbaa (@JackTrorey) August 3, 2020

Didn’t make the impression people were expecting in his first season. — Matt Polley (@PolleyMatt) August 3, 2020

They can jog on, @jnorwood_10 is here to get us promoted next season — Town Fan 🐴⚽️💙 (@ITFCphonein) August 3, 2020

Not a chance — Troy Farth (@Troyen121) August 3, 2020