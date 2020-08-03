Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘I’d be tempted to let him go’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to potential player exit as interest emerges

Published

10 mins ago

on

Dundee United and Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Ipswich Town forward James Norwood, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Norwood arrived at Portman Road in the summer with high expectations placed upon his shoulders, after scoring 32 goals in all competitions for Tranmere in 2018/19.

The 29-year-old hit the ground running in Suffolk, scoring 11 goals in 28 league appearances in his first season for the Tractor Boys, as they narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

With interest emerging in Kayden Jackson, though, it seems as if Norwood is a player in demand, too, with the East Anglian Daily Times claiming there to be interest in the striker.

Norwood’s manager at Tranmere, Micky Mellon, is reportedly keen to lure the striker to Dundee United, whilst Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old.

Norwood has the ability to be prolific on his day, but having been affected by a groin problem this season, he hasn’t been able to fully show what he’s all about.

Ipswich will be looking to go one step further in their quest for promotion next term, but losing Norwood could be a risky decision for the club, especially to a League One rival in Fleetwood.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Norwood…


