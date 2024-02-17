Highlights Recent improvement in Reading's form linked to Femi Azeez's impressive performances.

Club's financial woes led to points deduction opening 2022/23, while players departed in January.

Hunt optimistic about Azeez's future at Reading, but doubts linger due to the club's instability.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading have recently been picking up points after a difficult start to the season, in part due to the impressive form of Femi Azeez.

The Royals have had a torrid time off the pitch, with their financial issues still ongoing, and the club started the campaign with a four-point deduction this term. Embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign and have continued to hamper them this season.

They started the season with just three wins in the opening 14 league games, but recent form has seen them climb out of the relegation places. Three players that have been pivotal to Reading’s good form are Femi Azeez, Sam Smith, and Harvey Knibbs.

Reading’s financial situation took another massive hit in January, with the fans finally losing patience with the owner and invading the pitch in the home match against Port Vale. However, crucially, it led to rumours of players leaving in order for the club to raise valuable funds despite Mark Bowen denying a fire sale was going on at the club.

Reading then went on to sell four first-team players: Tom McIntyre to Portsmouth, Nelson Abbey to Olympiacos, Caylan Vickers to Brighton, and Tom Holmes to Luton Town, albeit the latter was loaned back to the club until the end of the season.

Azeez was another rumoured to have attracted interest from Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on deadline day, but they were unable to get a deal done.

Reading's chances of keeping Femi Azeez

FLW's Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt is hopeful Azeez can continue to develop into a second tier quality player, with his form much better recently. However, Hunt hopes that it will be with the Royals and not elsewhere, if they can agree a new contract, despite the likelihood of that being low.

He said: "Femi Azeez is certainly a more consistent player this season in League One.

"Whether he would have that consistency in the Championship against better sides, better defences? I guess a good test where he's at is against Pompey, as they're what I think is a Championship side.

"Especially defensively, so if he can cut it against them then he can show that at Championship level he could compete.

"I would be surprised if they can keep him because of the way the club is, and with the owner situation ongoing.

"If new owners came in and offered him a very good contract to keep him at the club, then brilliant.

"But, sadly, I don't think that's going to happen because of the way things are with the owners.

"Certainly, on his day, he's a great player. He's found more consistency in his game, which makes him an attractive option to other clubs.

"He's a winger who is quick, scores goals, is skillful."

Femi Azeez's contract situation

Azeez, playing on the right wing, has been excellent in recent months. The 22-year-old had a few seasons where he struggled in the Championship but looks to have found his level in League One.

Having also come through the academy, Azeez is a well-liked player at the club, with his pace and trickery having caused defences many problems in the third tier, and he will be a player Reading will be trying all they can to keep hold of.

Femi Azeez's Reading career stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 1 0 0 2021/22 14 2 0 2022/23 21 0 2 2023/23 38 7 6 As of 16th February 2024*

A new contract is a must if the club can resolve issues behind the scenes. They have struggled to hold on to key players recently, and Azeez signing a new deal would be a huge boost.