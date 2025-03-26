This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have hit a rough patch of form at the worst possible time this season, and it could have ramifications for their summer business.

Having got themselves into a strong position to challenge for a play-off spot, the shock departure of John Eustace last month appears to have knocked Rovers off balance, now without a win in their last five games.

With a number of outstanding contract issues and the increasing likelihood of a poor finish to the season, eyes are already turning to the summer.

We asked our Blackburn Fan Pundit, Simon, to make to predictions for Rovers’ upcoming transfer window.

More significant outgoings than incomings at Blackburn

Speaking to Football League World, Simon said: “My two predictions for something that'll happen with the club in the summer.

“The first prediction is we're definitely going to have a lot more outgoings than incomings, predominantly because that's what's happened over the last couple of years.

“We've also got a number of players that are out of contract in the summer and I can't see many of them signing a new contract, or I'd be surprised if they did.

“Rumour has it at the minute that some have been offered contracts, but at a pay cut and again, I can't see that happening.

“Also, as well, if we don't finish in the play-offs, I think the budget will be cut again.

“It's a pretty well-known fact that Blackburn, with the owners, just aren't investing into the club nowhere near as much as what they did when they first bought the club.

“The budget has been cut every season and I think that's going to continue to be cut again.

“I genuinely think that we're going to struggle massively next season.”

Blackburn’s recent spending trend suggests tough times ahead

In the past two years, Blackburn have sold Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £22m and Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town for a base fee of £9m.

Yet, in the same period, the Lancashire club’s £1m purchase of Makhtar Gueye from RWD Molenbeek is the highest-value purchase, based on public reports.

Simon’s suspicion that investment has not been as forthcoming as it might have been in recent windows therefore appears well grounded.

Tyrhys Dolan’s situation is a key example of why Blackburn fans may feel so negative about the near future.

Dolan for Blackburn this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 32 (4) Goals 4 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 1.3 Key passes per 90 0.9

He’s out of contract in the summer and reports suggest it looks like he is leaning towards an exit.

As a promising young player, developed almost exclusively by Blackburn in terms of his senior experience, he’s a player that, if he doesn’t want to remain at Ewood Park, the club should at least be cashing in on him.

But his deal has been allowed to run down. In any case, based on the Wharton and Szmodics deals, there is no guarantee any fee for Dolan would have been re-invested in the squad.

It gives the impression of a club treading water and hoping for a miracle rather than throwing everything behind a promotion push, so Simon’s apathy towards the summer may, unfortunately, be a realistic outlook.