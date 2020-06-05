‘I’d be stunned’ – Leeds United urged to beat Premier League top-six to transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kevin Phillips has urged AFC Bournemouth forward Joshua King to snub a move to a Premier League top-six side in order to join Leeds United this summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract at the Vitality Stadium runs out next summer, therefore meaning that he could be sold by Bournemouth this year rather than potentially lose him on a free transfer next year.

King is likely to be a player in demand heading into the summer transfer window after an impressive campaign, scoring four goals and producing two assists for Eddie Howe’s side this term.

Sky Sports claim that four of the top-six sides are monitoring King ahead of the summer, after Manchester United had a £20m bid rejected for the Norwegian in January.

Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider, though, that King should snub a move to any of the top-six, and join someone like Leeds United who would give him regular game time.

He said: “Very exciting player but I am unsure whether he would be happy playing second-fiddle to Harry Kane.

“He may not play very often. King needs to go somewhere where he will play often – Leeds springs to mind. If he goes there he will be their number one striker and play every week.

“There is the lure of a club like Tottenham but ultimately, you do not want to be there knowing that if Kane stays fit you are very rarely going to start. That can affect your confidence.

“I would prefer to see him go somewhere where he plays regularly.”

Would King be a smart addition for Leeds? Here’s what the FLW team had to say…

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Leeds, there’s no doubt about it.

King has been hugely impressive for Bournemouth over the last few seasons and is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

His high-energy style of play should fit in with Bielsa’s Leeds and the interest of the likes of Manchester United show just how highly rated he is.

If they can get this done, they should!

George Dagless

I’d be really impressed if they could get him.

Leeds are going to have more pull than most in the top flight if and when they get back into the Premier League, but King could be attracting the very best clubs in the division.

If Leeds do manage to sign him, they’ll surely have to fend off some top sides and it’ll be a real statement of their intent if they do manage to get him in to the club for next season.

He’s the sort of signing they need to make, though, if they want to re-establish themselves quickly back in the top flight like the likes of Wolves have done.

Jacob Potter

It would be a real coup if they managed to sign King in the summer.

He’s already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League, and Leeds could definitely benefit from having a player of his quality in their squad.

However, Spurs have been long-term admirers of King, and you would imagine that a move to Jose Mourinho’s side is much more likely in the summer.

I’d be stunned if Leeds were able to pull off a deal to sign King, as I think he’s got what it takes to be playing for a team in the top-six in the Premier League.

George Harbey

King is a forward who knows the Premier League well and has been an exciting player for Bournemouth in recent seasons, and I believe he has what it takes to flourish in the top-half of the Premier League.

I agree with Phillips here – he’s at an age now where he needs to keep on improving, but also needs to play regularly, otherwise his career could go down the pan and he could become a forgotten man again.

Leeds would match King’s ambitions, in my opinion. I can’t see them struggling if they do go up, and under Bielsa, they should push for a top-half finish.

King is a pacy player who is excellent with the ball at his feet, and he’d really suit Bielsa’s high-paced, intense style of play if he moved to Elland Road.

The club were after Che Adams in January, but I believe King is a much better player than him.