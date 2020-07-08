‘I’d be stunned if he remained a Forest player’ – 28-year-old’s future at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s fair to say John Bostock is likely to have expected more first-team action since arriving at Nottingham Forest on loan.

The 28-year-old has made just seven league appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side and has struggled to cement a starting spot in first-team.

However, Bostock hasn’t put much of a foot wrong in his cameo appearances on the pitch for the Reds, and Forest could be tempted to make his loan deal a permanent one in he summer.

But, should they?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

Alfie Burns

This is surely dependant on what division they are playing in next season.

For me, Bostock is a steady player: he’s been good for Forest when he’s played, but have we seen enough of him to really know if he’s good enough for the Premier League?

The midfield is one area of Forest’s team that will undoubtedly need strengthening if they win promotion this season, but I’m just not sold on Bostock been the man to give them that bit extra in the engine room.

If it’s another year in the Championship for Lamouchi’s men and Bostock is available for a decent fee, you’d take a chance, with a view to giving him more time on the pitch than he’s had this season.

It is certainly a decision that can wait until the end of the season.

George Harbey

For me, it all depends on which division they find themselves playing in next season.

Bostock hasn’t played an awful lot this season, but he’s hardly put a foot wrong and he’s always looked calm and assured whenever he’s got on the ball, and to me, he seems like the type of player who could be a perfect replacement for Ben Watson when he leaves.

I think there are better options out there for Forest if they go up this season, and Lamouchi will want to strengthen his midfield with younger replacements for the likes of Watson and Samba Sow.

If they remain in the Championship and manage to negotiate a decent fee for Bostock, though, then I don’t see the harm in trying to lure him to the City Ground on a permanent basis.

Jacob Potter

I’d be stunned if he remained a Forest player beyond this season.

He hasn’t featured enough on a regular basis in his loan spell with the club, and I would be very surprised if the club looked to make his stay a permanent one.

Bostock has been a steady option to have for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term when called upon, but if the Reds are to win promotion into the Premier League, I just don’t think he’d be good enough.

If they fail to win promotion, then they might be tempted to sign him permanently, but I just don’t think it would be a good move on the whole for both parties involved.

There are better options out there for Nottingham Forest.