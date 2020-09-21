‘I’d be steering clear’ – Sheffield Wednesday told how much transfer target will cost: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly willing to sell Kenneth Zohore for £8 million with Sheffield Wednesday still considering a move for the forward.

The 26-year-old appears excess to requirements as the Baggies begin life in the Premier League.

According to a report from The Athletic, Wednesday remain a suitor and would be interested in taking the striker on loan.

It is understood, however, that West Brom would let him leave permanently for £8 million.

So should Wednesday be looking to sign him for that price?

We’ve quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

Alfie Burns

I don’t think so.

Monk needs to bolster his striking options this summer, I’ve got no doubt about that. But £8m on Zohore? That’s a lot of money.

He only scored three goals last season in the Championship in a very good side. That’s not a good return and doesn’t reflect the fee whatsoever.

A loan deal would be different, but even then, I feel Zohore has similar traits to Jordan Rhodes.

For my money, Wednesday need something different. Someone with a little bit more pace leading the line.

The finances of this deal and what Zohore would actually bring are massive red flags.

Jacob Potter

I think there are better options out there for the Owls.

Zohore has a relatively proven goal record in the Championship and would have been the ideal player to fill the void left by Steven Fletcher.

But Sheffield Wednesday’s previous financial problems are surely going to see them pull out of the race to sign Zohore when the fee of £8million is being quoted by West Brom.

There are better and cheaper options out there for Garry Monk’s side this season before the summer transfer window closes.

I’d be avoiding this deal now, but signing a striker should definitely be on Monk’s agenda in the near future.

Sam Rourke

I’d be steering clear.

Zohore didn’t considerably impress at West Brom last term in the Championship, with the Danish forward only scoring three league goals for the Baggies.

We’ve seen how productive he can be at this level with Cardiff City before but he struggled for form last season, and in my eyes, Wednesday should be earmarking strikers who coming off the back of a season in strong form and whom can immediately contest Jordan Rhodes for a starting berth.

£8 million is too much for the Owls to be forking out, especially given their financial circumstances, so unless they can lower the price or try negotiate a loan agreement, they should look elsewhere.

A new striker is one of Monk’s top priorities in the transfer window and any signing they make needs to be the right one, especially financially, and I just don’t see this deal being worth the potential outlay.