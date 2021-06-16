‘I’d be slapping a £30 million price tag on him’ – How much is Villa and West Ham target worth after West Brom update? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion will not let playmaker Matheus Pereira for a cut-price fee, according to the Express & Star.

It is understood that the Baggies remain in a healthy place financially and will not be forced into selling Pereira cheaply, with reports he’d be available for around £15 million said to be wide of the mark.

But how much is the reported Aston Villa and West Ham United target worth?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

I’m not sure he’s worth considerably more than £15m.

Pereira had a really good 2020/21 at West Brom and 11 Premier League goals aren’t to be sniffed at. I just feel like the Baggies have to be realistic about what clubs are willing to pay this summer.

The last thing they need is to be lumbered with an unhappy player or someone on wages they cannot afford to carry back into the Championship.

So, I feel like a summer sale makes complete sense. Of course, West Brom are going to want a fair price, but they can’t make their demands too unrealistic.

Something along the lines of £20m with add-ons would be acceptable. You’d imagine that might be a roundabout fee that Premier League clubs will be willing to pay.

George Harbey

He’s probably worth double the £15million, to be honest.

Pereira has been nothing short of a class act since he moved to West Brom from Sporting Lisbon, registering a remarkable 20 assists in the Championship in 2019/20.

Even though West Brom struggled for large parts of last season, he still managed to score 11 goals in 33 games in the Premier League for the Baggies, producing a number of assists too.

Add the fact that he is only 25 to the mix, and you have such an attractive player who is only going to improve over the next few years.

He is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2024, and given his importance to the club and the players around him, I’d be slapping a £30 million price tag on him without any hesitation.

Jacob Potter

I think you’ve got to be looking at above £20 million.

Pereira was a rare bright spark for West Brom last season, with the midfielder having 12 goals and six assists to his name for the Baggies.

With them being relegated from the Premier League, they’ll surely know that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club.

He’s shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League, and the club need to be careful with valuation, as they won’t want to price potential suitors out of a deal for Pereira.

If that was to happen, then he could submit a transfer request, which is likely to see West Brom lose him for a lot less money than their original valuation.

I’d be looking at around £20 million at least for his services though.