‘I’d be shocked’ – Will QPR sell as multiple sides eye transfer move for star? The verdict

Lyndon Dykes has enjoyed some incredible form in recent weeks for Queens Park Rangers as the Hoops go on the hunt for a top-eight finish.

His campaign has been a bit of a slow-burner with him struggling for form and goals in open play at the start of the season but in recent weeks he’s looked much more at home in the Championship.

Indeed, according to Teamtalk, that has attracted the interest of the likes of Fulham, Burnley and West Brom so, can our FLW writers see the Hoops selling up? We take a look…

George Dagless

I don’t think so.

QPR obviously aren’t in a position where they can turn down a big offer but I really can’t see it happening to be honest.

I think Dykes will know he still has plenty to learn and at QPR he’ll get the chance to do that and build on the form he has got of late.

Rangers will be eager to keep him with uncertainty over the likes of Charlie Austin, too, and I just think it’s a bit early for him to be moving on from the Hoops already to be honest.

I’d be shocked by Dykes leaving the club this summer.

Jacob Potter

I’d be stunned if they moved him on in the summer.

We’re only just starting to see Dykes’ exciting potential in front of goal when he’s got a bit of confidence.

I’m not surprised to hear that other clubs are keen on signing him moving forwards into the summer transfer window though, as he’s a player that could go from strength to strength in the Championship whilst with QPR.

If he can pick up where he finishes off this term in next year’s campaign, then he could be worth a significant amount of money.

If QPR have ambitions of finishing in the play-off positions next season though, then they’ll surely be doing everything they can to keep Dykes with them.

George Harbey

I think fans would be very annoyed if so.

Dykes has been such a key player since he joined QPR from Livingston, and his goals have helped them have a really positive season.

He’s really turned up it a level in recent weeks, and 14 goals in all competitions in your first season in England is some going.

QPR, simply, have no reason to cash in this summer as he is under contract until 2024.

It would be a shock to see them offloading.