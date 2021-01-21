‘I’d be shocked if that happens’ – Nottingham Forest to rival Celtic and Rangers for EFL star: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

The Peterborough United star is out of contract at the end of the season leading to speculation over the 24-year-old’s future.

The forward is said to be keen on a move away from the League One side with the likes of Celtic and Rangers also said to be keen.

But in an effort to get a deal done sooner rather than later it’s claimed that Forest have offered a loan-to-buy deal in order to get his signature wrapped up this month.

So would a move for Dembele be a good deal for Forest?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

This could be a decent signing for Forest.

Dembele is clearly a player who already possesses plenty of quality and an ability to make things happen, and at 24-years-old, he still has plenty of time in his career to improve even further.

As a result, it does seem as though Dembele could be an asset for Forest both now and in the future, with the level of interest there appears to be in the attacker, this would feel like something of a coup if they were able to bring him to The City Ground.

Where he to make that move, then given Hughton is already reluctant to play both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor together at centre forward, I would imagine the Forest boss might elect to play Dembele in a slightly deeper attacking midfield role, something the forward is already familiar with, having featured in that position at times for Peterborough recently.

Jake Sanders

It really doesn’t surprise me to see Dembele attracting the attention from the Championship.

He’s really been one of the standout players at League One level in recent seasons, and having already contributed to 11 goals this term, really has taken his game to the next level in recent months as Peterborough push for promotion.

Judging by the transfer request he handed in earlier this month, Dembele clearly fancies himself at a higher level, which is understandable considering he’s given Posh almost three years of service.

And whilst Forest have a number of quality attacking players, Dembele’s versatility would give him the advantage over someone like Anthony Knockaert, whose predominantly a wide player, for example, so I can really see this one gathering pace in a move that would suit everyone involved.

George Harbey

I’d be shocked if that happens.

Dembele, for me, is one of the most exciting players out of the Championship. He scores goals, creates chances and always looks a threat.

It would be some coup for Forest to get him, especially given the calibre of clubs interested and the position Forest are in at the moment.

They need to bring in another winger, preferably a left-sided one who can provide competition for Alex Mighten, and Dembele would give them that in abundance.

Peterborough drive a hard bargain, though, so it won’t be easy.