‘I’d be shocked’ – Derby County face transfer decision as deadline looms: The verdict

Derby County will be looking at making a decision on Jack Marriott’s future out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday during the January transfer window.

Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Rams have a clause in the loan agreement, that could see them terminate his spell at Hillsborough early, but they only have until the middle of January to exercise that option if they wish to do so.

Marriott has struggled for consistent game time with the Owls this term, with the forward picking up a calf injury, that he is still receiving treatment for.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, who have shown much-needed improvement in terms of their results over the festive period.

However, the forward is reportedly edging closer to full-fitness, and the Rams will be deciding whether to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season (as he is currently back at Derby receiving treatment), or to send him back to Sheffield Wednesday.

But should Derby County look at recalling Marriott early from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday so that he can play his part in their survival bid this season?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding:

I’m not convinced they should be doing in all honesty.

If Marriott is to be at Derby for the second half of the season, then that is likely to take up some of their wage budget for the second half of the season, potentially making it harder for them to recruit in the January window, something you feel they have to do.

Indeed, it is also worth pointing out that Marriott has not exactly been prolific for Derby in the past few seasons, meaning you have to wonder if he would be able to make the impact Derby might need him to if he is to stay at Pride Park.

That being said, if they do find it difficult to add to their options in attack, then they may still need to keep Marriott around to at least ensure they have an extra option in that position, meaning it does seem as though they are walking something of a tightrope when it comes to making a decision on the attacker’s future.

George Dagless:

I think so.

Obviously, it’s down to Wayne Rooney’s opinion but I’d imagine he fancies him a bit more than Phillip Cocu evidently did.

Derby still need attacking reinforcements and if they don’t have them sorted by the middle of the month – the deadline for them to make the recall decision – I would certainly expect them to bring Marriott back.

Wednesday’s recent surge could well mean they get a tune out of Marriott and they might want to keep him once he’s back fit but, with both sides down near the bottom of the league still, it would be silly for Derby to let the Owls have him.

I’d be shocked if they let him go back to Hillsborough for their own sake.

Chris Thorpe:

I think so yes, as whoever takes on the manager’s job will be keen to run the rule over him.

He still has a lot to offer in a Derby shirt in my opinion and we all know he can be a potent force at this level.

Of course things haven’t gone to plan for Marriott at Wednesday but that doesn’t mean he can’t hit a rich vein of form again once he returns to full fitness.

If I was the Rams, I would definitely be considering a recall as it will only add another string to their bow in attack.