‘I’d be shocked’ – 31-year-old EFL player on Aston Villa’s radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old only joined the Sky Blues in the summer and has been a key figure this term, with his performances turning heads at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard is looking for backup for Emi Martinez and Moore is being considered but would he be a good signing for Villa? And should Coventry cash in?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Ben Wignall

I’d be shocked if this happens.

For one, VIlla are believed to be closing in on Robin Olsen who has spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign at Sheffield United.

If and when they do that, why would they need Moore?

After being a back-up at Bramall Lane for a while, Moore has landed on his feet at the Sky Blues and has been proving his worth with excellent performances.

Unless he gets a massive pay rise it wouldn’t make sense to go and sit on the bench of a Premier League club for the next few years, but if Villa want him enough then maybe it could happen but I do not see the point in this one.

Toby Wilding

This does seem as though it could be a useful signing for Villa if they can get it done.

It appears that the Premier League side are keen to add to options between the posts this month, which would give them useful cover for Emi Martinez.

With becoming a consistent and reliable presence between the posts for Coventry this season, you do get the feeling that he could be a good potential option to fill that role.

However, with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2024, there is no pressure on Coventry to sell the 31-year-old during the current transfer window, and considering his importance to the side, it wouldn’t make much sense for them to do that either.

As a result, you feel that it should require a big offer – with funds that Coventry can significantly reinvest in their squad – for this deal to have a chance of happening.