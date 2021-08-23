‘I’d be selling him this summer’ – 23-year-old’s future at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is going to be a crucial and perhaps frantic conclusion to the summer transfer window at Sheffield United, after a desperately disappointing start in picking up just one point and only scoring once in the Blades opening four games back in the Championship.

Sander Berge remains arguably the most lucrative asset to the club and with reports that Adlene Guedioura could be the next incoming, the purse strings are clearly fairly tight at Bramall Lane.

Berge has started every league game so far this season but if Jokanovic wants to put his own stamp on the squad in the remaining nine days of the window, recouping funds through a departure for the 23-year-old might be the most effective option.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Sheffield United should keep or sell Sander Berge in this transfer window…

Ned Holmes

If the right offer comes in and there is time to properly reinvest the money then yes.

Losing Berge in a cut-price deal or when there isn’t time to sign new players would be a mistake in my eyes and only put them further away from a return to the Premier League.

We saw the Norweigian midfielder’s quality time and time again last season, so you know that he’ll be a useful player to have in the second tier.

Jokanovic’s side look a long way off where many thought they’d be right now and giving him the money to strengthen his squad looks to be necessary.

If that’s at the expense of Berge then so be it.

Alfie Burns

There’s no denying that Berge is a quality player, but I’d be selling him this summer.

Sheffield United need a complete clear out of the playing squad that Jokanovic has inherited. On paper, it should be tearing the Championship up. However, there’s a losing mentality that’s now rooted into it.

Berge is a very saleable asset and his sale would give Jokanovic the chance to reshape the squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

There are others that could be flogged, too, yet Berge is the one that they could recoup another £30m for. That would, then, allow them to reshape the squad comfortably.

It’s always disappointing losing a player of Berge’s ilk. You just feel that many fans would be happy for him to move on, if the money was spent wisely, improving the squad he was leaving behind.

Adam Jones

Sheffield United will barely have time to spend some of the revenue generated from Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal, let alone any potential sale of Sander Berge.

If a deal between the Blades and another club had been struck earlier in the window, it may have been a good move for the South Yorkshire side who would have had the resources to go out, identify targets to improve their squad and recruit them without the last-minute panic.

But at this stage of the window, selling Berge now would make no sense with a midfielder already needed at Bramall Lane and no certainty they would manage to get two over the line before the end of the month.

Berge has been a class above most of his teammates this season and could prove to be a valuable asset for Slavisa Jokanovic in their quest to rise up the table and compete for a return to the Premier League – and with Ramsdale now sold – it’s not like they desperately need the money anymore.

They can also play hardball with teams over the Norwegian considering he has three years left on his contract, so they shouldn’t sell him for a penny less than his £35m released clause at this stage.