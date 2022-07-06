“I’d be quite worried if we didn’t strengthen” – Preston North End fan pundit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will be looking to add to his squad where he can this summer transfer window, as the Lilywhites aim to climb the table.

The men from Deepdale struggled to find form and consistency last season and never really got near the play-offs, and so they’ll be itching to try and improve on that in 22/23.

In terms of players, too, Lowe has been quoted by Lancashire Live as saying that he could be happy with his centre-back options, with Jordan Storey back from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Sepp van den Berg leaving to return to Liverpool.

We asked FLW fan pundit for Preston Sam Weeden his thoughts on that, then, and he said:

“When I saw his comments about the centre-backs I was quite worried and surprised actually, we all know the quality Sepp van den Berg had, a real seven or eight every week and a cult hero with the fans and it was really nice to see him develop into one of the best centr-backs in the league last season.

“Replacing him with Jordan Storey who by all accounts had a successful loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday but we know with Storey that he can struggle in that rcb role, he’s not quite quick enough and he doesn’t quite carry the ball as well as Sepp and I think that’s an area we could be weak in and I’d be quite worried if we didn’t strengthen in that area.”

The Verdict

The men from Deepdale will hope for a better season but whether we see them add another centre-back to help them along remains to be seen.

Sam doesn’t seem overly confident if another defender is not added, and Van den Berg will certainly be missed if he doesn’t return for another year.

We’ll see what transpires.