“I’d be picking Smith and Windass” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit gives verdict on Darren Moore selection dilemma

Despite missing out on promotion last year, losing in the play-off semi-finals, Darren Moore’s attention hasn’t dropped and he is still aiming to take his Sheffield Wednesday side to the top of League One.

As a result of these aims, the boss was hard at work throughout summer adding to his squad and made some impressive additions to his team.

The Owls have got off to an impressive start this season with five wins from their nine opening games and Moore will be hoping he has the strength in his squad to carry this on.

One area of the pitch where Wednesday are looking strong is going forward with Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory having all got game time and contributed to their side’s attack this season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin who he would go with as the two up starting strikers: “For me, the two strikers should be Windass and Smith.

“I think that’s probably a bit harsh on Gregory because he does a lot off the ball but strikers are ranked based on numbers of goals scored. As I say, he does do a lot off the ball in terms of holding the ball up and everything and I think against Morecambe it was great that we had all three of those on the pitch at the same time.

“Obviously Windass, admittedly he’s not an out and out striker, he does work well in that number ten role but for me you’ve got to play your form players. Windass is in form, Smith has come back from injury, he’s got a goal against Morecambe and he’ll obviously be looking to kick on.

“So, if I had to just pick two, I’d be picking Smith and Windass. But, people have said that Smith and Gregory can’t play together, having both of those in the box is obviously certainly going to be an advantage as well.”

The Verdict:

Darren Moore has some brilliant attacking options this season and is somewhat spoiled for choice although this gives him the ability to mix up his squad na this systems when he needs to as well as having the depth to support the starting players.

Windass has to be in the starting line-up. Not only has he got three goals so far this season but with four assists as well, he has shown his quality going forward and the fact that he will help the team is a bonus.

Gregory has one goal this term whilst Smith has two in fewer appearances and therefore, the favour has to swing towards Smith. As James says, you have to judge strikers on their form and the goals they are putting into the back net and currently it’s Windass and Smith who are providing the goods.