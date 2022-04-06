“I’d be most wary of MK Dons and Plymouth” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit delivers play-off verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin has assessed the Owls’ potential opponents ahead of the play-offs.

With the season drawing to a close in the next few weeks, many fans will be wondering about their potential opponents in the promotion shootout.

Darren Moore’s side currently occupy 5th place in the League One table, with six games left to play this campaign.

The gap to the chasing pack is only two points, with 7th place Sunderland breathing down Wednesday’s neck.

While nothing is guaranteed for the team from Sheffield, Mappin has claimed that there are two sides he is hoping Wednesday avoid if they do reach the play-offs.

“I’d be most worried about playing MK Dons or Plymouth to be fair,” Mappin told Football League World.

“They’re in tremendous form at the moment. They don’t seem to be dropping many points.

“The other teams, Oxford, Sunderland and Wycombe, they do seem to be slipping up here and there.

“MK Dons are a decent side, obviously we come up against them next weekend which will be a test.

“Plymouth, when we played them at our place, thought they were probably the best side that we’ve come up against albeit that was at the start of the season.

“I’d be most wary of MK Dons and Plymouth.”

Other clubs involved in the play-off race include Rotherham United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Wycombe have gone on an unbeaten run stretching seven games to raise themselves into a top six position, while Sunderland have suffered from inconsistency since the turn of the year.

Given the quality of sides chasing a play-off place, it is possible 80 points will be needed to enter into the end of season mini-tournament, which is a very high standard.

The Verdict

Given the games in hand situation in League One, the play-off picture is still slightly unclear.

But MK Dons have certainly run the top two in a close race and in another year easily could have run away with the title itself.

That will make them a formidable opponent for whoever they face should they need the play-offs.

But Wednesday will still fancy their chances, having done well to earn their way back into contention for promotion after a difficult few runs of form earlier in the season.