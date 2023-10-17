Highlights Birmingham City's new owners have shown their ambition by sacking head coach John Eustace and replacing him with Wayne Rooney.

Rooney is aligned with the club's vision and goals, and he may be backed in the January transfer window to bring in players like Jack Butland.

Signing Butland would be a positive move for Birmingham in the short-term, but ideally, the club should look for a younger goalkeeper for long-term stability.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City's relatively new owners have showed that they mean business in the last week by sacking head coach John Eustace in favour of England icon Wayne Rooney.

Despite having the Blues in sixth position in the Championship table, Eustace was replaced by Rooney, who had recently left MLS outfit D.C. United, as he was more in-line with the club's vision and goals.

And it's very likely that Rooney will be backed by Tom Wagner and co in the upcoming January transfer window, with one ex-Blues player in particular eyed up in the form of Jack Butland.

According to The Sun this past weekend, Butland is wanted by Rooney, even though he only just signed for Rangers in the last transfer window on a long-term contract.

The Bristol-born goalkeeper started his professional career at City, playing 46 times for them and was even capped by England whilst under contract at St. Andrew's, but in January 2013 he signed for Stoke City at the age of just 19 for £3.3 million.

What is Jack Butland's situation with Rangers?

Butland only signed for the Gers in the summer of 2023 as he was one of Mick Beale's new recruits in his big overhaul at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old has been ever-present for the blue half of Glasgow so far in the 2023-24 season, playing 16 times and keeping seven clean sheets, with both Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin in reserve.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Butland signed a four-year deal though with Rangers, so any bid by Birmingham would have to be a decent one in order to try and prize the goalkeeper back to St. Andrew's.

Would Jack Butland be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Despite a real lack of game-time in recent years until he made the move to Rangers, Butland would be an approvable signing for Birmingham in the eyes of FLW's Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs in the short-term - but ideally the club would opt for someone younger than the 30-year-old in the long-term.

"I'd be very happy with the signing to be honest," Mike said when speaking to Football League World.

"He came through at Blues, was fantastic and probably one of the best 'keepers we've ever had, succeeded a long line of very good goalkeepers such as Joe Hart, Ben Foster, Maik Taylor and Ian Bennett.

"I think we were disappointed to lose him, and we lost him at a time where financially we were not doing very well and he went a little bit on the cheap.

"I don't think he's fulfilled his potential - when you look back at when he was getting in those England squads as a young player without having that much first-team football, he was obviously thought of very highly.

"But, I don't think he's ever been able to really reach the heights that we all thought he would.

"I think it would be great if we did sign him, and I think goalkeeper is a position we're going to need to strengthen in at some point - obviously John Ruddy signed a new contract but he's getting on, approaching 40 and certainly for the long-term he's not the answer.

"So, I do think we need to be thinking about a new 'keeper, but from my perspective I'd be looking for someone a bit younger - I think Butland is early 30's now so if we were to add a goalkeeper it should be someone who is in their early to mid-20's that could come in and really develop at the club and be there for the next 10 years."