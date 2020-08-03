‘I’d be looking elsewhere’ – Ipswich Town register interest in signing free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly eyeing a move for former Derby County defender Richard Keogh according to TWTD.

Keogh has been a free-agent since October, when he was sacked by Derby after suffering a season-ending injury after being involved in a car crash with team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett.

He made 357 appearances for the Rams, and it certainly won’t have been the way he wanted to conclude his time with the Championship club.

He could be offered a way back into English football ahead of the new season though, with Ipswich registering their interest in landing his signature.

The Tractor Boys finished this year’s league campaign 11th in the League One table, and will be hoping they can challenge for promotion into the second tier next term.

But would Keogh be a good signing for Ipswich Town ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

Potentially.

Ultimately, he has the ability to play at that level but does he have the fitness after a horror injury?

He’ll have worked hard to get back fit but he’ll need to show it and I expect Ipswich will do some thorough checks to see he is up to the task.

They need defenders and he could be a decent one for them on a free so, in that sense, it’s a pretty good signing potentially.

However, they’ve got to do serious homework on how that leg is and Keogh will be eager to prove his fitness too.

Sam Rourke:

I still think Keogh has something to offer for another season, and he could be a useful addition both on, and off the pitch, but i’m not sure if a move to Portman Road is the right one.

However, it is already an ageing backline at Ipswich with Luke Chambers and James Wilson competing for a starting berth alongside Luke Woolfenden.

I do question whether the 33-year-old would be a guaranteed starter in Paul Lambert’s side, and with his injury nightmare over the last year, do Town really need to be taking the risk?

If on song, I’m confident Keogh would do well at League One level but there are no guarantees he’d emulate any of the form he showcased after his high-profile off-pitch incidents at Derby.

I’m somewhat torn as it’s a risky move, so with that in mind, I’d be looking elsewhere.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Ipswich Town quiz?

1 of 14 What position did Ipswich finish in the league this season? 10th 11th 12th 13th

Ned Holmes:

As long as he has fully recovered I think this would be a fantastic signing for Ipswich.

Keogh’s exit from Derby was a really sour one but it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t due to his level of performance on the field.

Whether or not you feel that the decision to terminate the experienced defender’s contract was the right one, there is surely no argument that he was a fantastic servant to the East Midlands club.

He was still playing regularly at Championship level last term, which makes you think the drop down to League One could suit him really well.

It’s all going to depend on how well he recovers from the nasty knee injury he suffered in the crash though.

At his age, it may not be too easy to come back from something like that. We will see though.