‘I’d be loaning him out,’ ‘Keep him’ – What next for Nottingham Forest man? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It remains to be seen whether Tyler Walker will be utilised at Nottingham Forest next season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to assert his authority on the Reds’ first-team over the last few seasons, with him being loaned out several times, his most recent loan spell being at League One outfit Lincoln City.

Lamouchi only really has Lewis Grabban and Nuno Da Costa to utilise in the frontline for Forest, so the Frenchman will face a dilemma on what to do with Walker.

So, what should Forest do with Tyler Walker with next season fast approaching?

A few members of the team here at FLW offered up their thoughts…..

Ned Holmes

Keep him.

I’d like to see him kept around the senior squad and given more minutes.

Lewis Grabban remains the first choice but he’s not getting any younger and the jury is still out on Nuno da Costa.

For me, that means they need one more forward in their arsenal to mount a serious promotion push and Walker should be the man to do just that.

Regular football would be ideal but he’s shown himself to be a prolific striker and I think he’s ready to play a part for the Reds – however small that may be.

There are certainly positives to sending him out on loan again but if they’re going to do that it has to be the right move.

They should be looking to send him to another Championship club but, if possible, one where he can be playing regularly.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Nottingham Forest matches from the 2019/20 season? Have a go now!

1 of 12 A v Leeds 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3

Jacob Potter

I’d be loaning him out.

Walker has looked bright from what we’ve seen from him in the limited minutes he’s had with Nottingham Forest.

With Lewis Grabban looking as though he’s going to be their first-choice striker for the foreseeable future, surely they should be considering loaning out Walker ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s still at a relatively young age, and would certainly benefit from a full season out on loan with a club.

If he can impress away from the City Ground, then I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to come back and challenge for a starting spot in the Nottingham Forest squad.

He’s not quite ready to lead the line for the Reds on a consistent basis just yet, but I think he will after one more successful loan spell.