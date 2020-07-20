Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I’d be gutted if he leaves’ – Many Leeds United fans react to approach for key off-field figure

Huddersfield Town have reportedly made an approach for Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, as the club look to replace Danny Cowley.

Town parted company with Cowley on Sunday afternoon despite a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, and the Terriers will now be on the lookout for his replacement.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Huddersfield have made an approach for Corberan, with Leeds players believing that the Spaniard will depart Elland Road and take up the role at Huddersfield.

Corberan arrived at Elland Road in 2017 to become Leeds’ Under-23’s manager, and last season, he guided the Under-23s to league title success.

Corberan has also been a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team coaching set-up since the Argentine’s appointment last term, and has learnt a lot as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday.

The 37-year-old has managed in Cyprus before with Doxa and Ermis, but the managerial role at Huddersfield would be his first stint in England.

Corberan has been a key member of Leeds’ coaching set-up over the past couple of seasons, helping the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Robbie Gotts, Alfie McCalmont and Pascal Struijk break into the first-team.

