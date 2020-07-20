‘I’d be gutted if he leaves’ – Many Leeds United fans react to approach for key off-field figure

Huddersfield Town have reportedly made an approach for Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, as the club look to replace Danny Cowley.

Town parted company with Cowley on Sunday afternoon despite a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, and the Terriers will now be on the lookout for his replacement.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Huddersfield have made an approach for Corberan, with Leeds players believing that the Spaniard will depart Elland Road and take up the role at Huddersfield.

Corberan arrived at Elland Road in 2017 to become Leeds’ Under-23’s manager, and last season, he guided the Under-23s to league title success.

Corberan has also been a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team coaching set-up since the Argentine’s appointment last term, and has learnt a lot as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday.

The 37-year-old has managed in Cyprus before with Doxa and Ermis, but the managerial role at Huddersfield would be his first stint in England.

Corberan has been a key member of Leeds’ coaching set-up over the past couple of seasons, helping the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Robbie Gotts, Alfie McCalmont and Pascal Struijk break into the first-team.

Here, then, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

Brilliant and deserves his shot now. I’d be excited to have him if I was you — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) July 20, 2020

Why would he leave a PREMIER LEAGUE club to go to a lower league club………. — Helen Walker WGUAFC 🏆 💙💛🤍 (@hellsbelles92) July 20, 2020

Thought he would eventually take over at Leeds after god left. But, he's learnt from the best so could be good but also a risk. I'd be gutted if he leaves — phil (@loveleeds80) July 20, 2020

Very good with youth players. Not really tested but will be a loss to us. Bright future — Champions Luc (@LUFCLDP1989) July 20, 2020

You’re winning the league next season — ͏Ja(C)k 🏆 (@jackkleeds) July 20, 2020

Be a huge loss but wouldn’t surprise me if bielsa pulled a rabbit out the hat and got someone mental like karanka — Tom Moss (@mossy743) July 20, 2020

Be a great appointment for them I’m sure, but a big loss to us and Bielsa’s coaching team. — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) July 20, 2020

Noooo!!!! Was hoping he’d be the next man 😭 — Max Holmes (@MaxHolmes1994) July 20, 2020

don't want him to go:( — just alfie(champions 2020🏆) (@alfiehoyleeds) July 20, 2020

Noooooo!!!! Don't go — Paul 1919 🏆 (@pal_lufc) July 20, 2020

No 😩😪 — James Purvis (@JamesPurvis21) July 20, 2020

