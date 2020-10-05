‘I’d be going with Benrahma,’ ‘Cantwell for me’ – Leeds United eye Norwich and Brentford men: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been linked with switches for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, whilst talk of a switch for Brentford winger Said Benrahma continues to rumble on.

But who should the Yorkshire club opt for if they have the choice?

The team here at FLW offer their views…

Alfie Burns

Benrahma is the better individual, but Cantwell suits what Leeds want a little bit more.

Leeds have just seen a deal for Michael Cuisance collapse and that’s exactly the type of midfielder that Bielsa wants in these final few days of the transfer window.

Cantwell just fits that bill a little bit more than Benrahma. The latter’s best football comes out on the left, where Jack Harrison is excelling.

Even then, you’ve got to consider the fees that might be involved. Cantwell would probably be the cheaper option, with Brentford holding out for a lot of money for Benrahma.

That’ll weigh heavily on Leeds’ mind as they look to react to the Cuisance deal collapsing.

Jacob Potter

I’d be going with Benrahma if I had to choose between the two.

Cantwell does have experience of playing in the Premier League with Norwich City, but I think Benrahma would be a shrewd signing by the Whites.

The winger has shown his quality going forward last season, and I think he could prove to be the missing piece in the jigsaw for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Benrahma scored 17 goals and was on hand to provide ten assists last season for Brentford, and he’d definitely be worth the £25million that Brentford are reportedly asking for.

But Crystal Palace’s interest in signing Benrahma has been well-documented, and so Leeds will have to act fast in securing a deal to sign the Algerian midfielder.

It would be a real statement of intent by the Whites if they signed him, and I think it should be a no-brainer to pursue a deal to sign him over Todd Cantwell.

George Dagless

Cantwell for me.

I think Benrahma is a class player and he shone against Fulham in the EFL Cup but Leeds do not need him as much; they need a Cantwell type player more.

Leeds have good wingers already and I personally think they are going to only be able to spend on one of them so get in Cantwell who offers the Whites something largely different to what they have.

He’s shown he’s more than at home in the Premier League, too, and is a player that is really strong in possession when looking to make things happen in the final third.

I think Benrahma will make it to the Premier League but I just think Cantwell is where Leeds should be looking right now.