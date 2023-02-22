“I’d be going down on Friday…” – Dan Burn issues message Newcastle supporters will love ahead of Man Utd EFL Cup final

Dan Burn has said how he sort of wishes he was in among the support this weekend as Newcastle United travel to Wembley to face Manchester United in the League Cup final.

The Magpies have been waiting a long time for a major cup final and have been waiting even longer to win a major trophy, so it’s clear how excited fans of the club are going to be this weekend in London.

Indeed, getting a ticket for this clash will have been like winning the lottery for some Newcastle fans, and they’ll just hope their team can now get out on the pitch and do the business on Sunday afternoon.

Dan Burn will be wanting that more than most, too, with him both a supporter and a player for the club having grown up in the area, and he has underlined that fact with these comments via Keith Downie on Twitter:

Dan Burn: “I I was saying to Longy I kind of wish I was a fan at this point. I’d be going down on Friday with my mates & on Sunday I’d be in the crowd chanting. You do think ‘it would be class being a fan this weekend’. It feels loads different being a player now.”⚫️⚪️🏆#NUFC pic.twitter.com/vI9Y83L9JL — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 22, 2023

The Verdict

It’s going to be a great occasion at Wembley this weekend as two sides look to win the first major trophy of the season that is up for grabs, and also the first in their respective manager’s rein at the club.

This could be a huge moment in Newcastle’s modern history, too, and Burn is obviously eager to make it a memorable weekend for all the right reasons.