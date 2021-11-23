‘I’d be genuinely shocked’ – Derby boss Wayne Rooney’s stance on Man United role emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney would find it hard to turn down an interim role at Manchester United, according to Dharmesh Sheth from Sky Sports (via the Daily Star).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after the 4-1 defeat to Watford on the weekend and it appears the Old Trafford club are keen on appointing an interim manager until the end of the season.

But should Derby be worried about losing Rooney? And is he ready to step up to Premier League level?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Billy Mulley

There is no denying that Wayne Rooney is doing an excellent job at Derby County in these uncertain times.

However, I do not think that he is ready to make the step up to the vacant managerial role at Manchester United.

The philosophy and playing style that Rooney has implemented at Derby is certainly something that could be carried over to United, but with his former employers in a very difficult place at the moment, appointing Rooney would be a massive risk.

I do think that Rooney is ready for a Premier League job, but the Manchester United job for me is a step too far.

As he knows from his playing days, Manchester United fans hold high expectations and if he found himself under pressure early on, then it is not known how he would deal with it.

Rooney is proving himself at Derby and I think it would be best for his managerial career if he continued at this level, before any talk about going to United can arise.

Sam Rourke

I’d be genuinely shocked if Rooney left, I just can’t see it happening.

At the moment, Manchester United need a solid pair of hands to steady the ship after what has been a turbulent few months on the pitch, and I just don’t see Rooney being the man to do that.

It’s become quite clear that Rooney is committed to the task he has at Derby County right now amid the constant stream of negative off-pitch news that is plaguing the east Midlands club.

In time, I could see Rooney getting a gig in the Premier League as a manager but he’s doing a solid job at the Rams right now in tough circumstances and should continue in his role.

Ben Wignall

I don’t think Derby fans should have anything to be worried about as I am not convinced Man United are going to come in for Rooney.

He’s clearly doing a very good job at the Rams despite all the circumstances thrown at him but it wouldn’t make much sense for him to move to Old Trafford on a temporary basis when it looks like the club are looking at more experienced managers in the long-term.

If Derby go down to League One which is highly likely now then Rooney will probably move on anyway, but at least then his full potential as a manager will be known and he’s already showing a lot of promise now.

It’s been well-documented how hard he worked over the summer to get the Rams through a difficult patch and he’s definitely got a squad of players playing for him right now.

Rooney quite obviously has a connection to Old Trafford but I can’t see how being appointed a caretaker manager of any club, no matter how big they are, is a good career move.