Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to receive some help from elsewhere this weekend with their automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

Following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in midweek, the Owls are now four points adrift of second place with two games left to play.

Due to their inferior goal difference compared to Ipswich, Wednesday simply have to secure a victory at the Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow when they face Shrewsbury Town.

A draw, or a defeat for Ipswich or Plymouth coupled with an Owls win would result in their race for automatic promotion being decided on the final day of the season.

If Wednesday are forced to settle for a play-off place, they will need to head into this competition with some momentum in order to have the best shot of sealing a return to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

The Owls are set to end the regular campaign with a showdown with Derby County at Hillsborough.

While many sides in the Football League, including Shrewsbury, have opted to alter the names of their stadium in order to earn money through sponsorship deals, Wednesday have not decided to go down this particular path.

Could Hillsborough ever be renamed?

After The Wednesday 'Til I Die Podcast asked the club's fans on Twitter for their thoughts on the prospect of renaming Hillsborough in the future, many individuals opted to weigh in on this debate.

These Owls supporters were against this particular idea.

Meanwhile, these Wednesday fans revealed that they would be open to renaming Hillsborough.

As for these Owls fans, they decided to offer some alternative names for Hillsborough.

Can Sheffield Wednesday win promotion?

While it is looking increasingly unlikely that a top-two finish will be on the cards for Wednesday, there is no reason why Darren Moore's side cannot go to achieve success in the play-offs.

In order to emerge victorious in this competition, the Owls will need their key players to step up to the mark.

Due to their impressive performances in the current campaign, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass were both recently named in the League One Team of the Season.

Both of these individuals could go on to play a major role in Wednesday's quest for promotion next month.

Windass, who has recently stepped up his recovery from injury by getting back out on the grass, has provided 18 direct goal contributions in League One during the current term.

Bannan meanwhile is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.33 at this level in an Owls shirt.