Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been told that he needs to be playing at a higher level than the Championship by Norway boss, Ståle Solbakken.

Norway have had an indifferent start to their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, losing 3-0 to Spain and drawing 1-1 with Georgia in the last week.

Berge played 74 minutes against Spain and then stepped off the bench on 77 minutes against Georgia, but was unable to inspire Solbakken's side in their pursuit of a winning goal.

Discussing Berge with the Norwegian media over the international break, Solbakken indicated that the 25-year-old had to start playing at a higher level when it came to his club football: “The next step for him is that he has to leave the Championship. It has nothing to do with Sheffield United, because they are the second-best team there. But it has to do with the football that is generally played there. For him to take the next step, it may be good to enter a different culture and structure.”

That is a topic that's caused plenty of debate amongst Sheffield United fans.

All being well, the Blades will win promotion back to the Premier League this season under Paul Heckingbottom. All they have to do is hold their nerve to see of Middlesbrough's late challenge for second.

If that happens, Berge will be back in the Premier League and playing in the most competitive division in the world.

