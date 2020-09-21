‘I’d be avoiding this’ – Norwich City linked with player reunion, £6m fee quoted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are being linked with a move to reunite with Alex Pritchard, who is currently on the books at Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old joined Huddersfield from Norwich in January 2018, but his career in West Yorkshire has struggled to take off.

Reports from TEAMtalk are stating that he’s back on the Norwich radar, with a £6m fee potentially all it will take to get the player.

Our writers discuss this emerging story…

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced by this and I don’t see the need should neither Emi Buendia nor Todd Cantwell leave the club this summer.

In my eyes, both Cantwell and Buendia are far superior playmakers to Pritchard, who hasn’t been particularly convincing in recent seasons.

He was impacted by injuries last term and produced a good showing against Brentford on the weekend but does that justify £6 million, I’m not so sure!

There have also been suggestions that there was some unrest in the club about the way he left the club to join the Terriers, so perhaps is best to avoid a return.

It seems as though interest in Cantwell and Buendia has dried a bit as well, which would suggest there won’t be any need for this deal.

Sam Rourke

I’d be avoiding this.

Pritchard has struggled with injury and form over the last few seasons, and £6m is way too much money for the player.

The playmaker has of course spent time at Carrow Road as a player but he failed to deliver consistently, and the manner of his subsequent exit from the club supposedly left a sour taste in the month of the Norwich hierarchy.

The future of Emi Buendia at Norwich remains up in the air, whilst there is some concerns over Kieran Dowell’s injury at Carrow Road, so it’s quite fitting that the club are being linked with attacking midfielders.

But Pritchard should not be a man pursued here, in 18 appearances he contributed just one assist for the Terriers last term and is clearly a man in need of a fresh start somewhere else, but Carrow Road should not be the place.

Jacob Potter

I like their thinking behind this potential agreement.

Pritchard is a very underrated player in my eyes, and I think he’s exactly the type of player that Norwich City should be targeting before the transfer window closes.

The Canaries need a player that can take the weight of expectation to provide a creative spark off of Todd Cantwell’s shoulders, and Pritchard can be that player.

Pritchard will feel as though he has unfinished business with Norwich City as well, after injuries cut short his spell with the Canaries earlier in his career.

But he impressed me when he was involved for the club, and he could be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw this term under the management of Daniel Farke.

He’d be worth the reported fee of £6million if he plays his part in helping Norwich return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.