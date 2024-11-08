This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tyrese Campbell has been tipped to start the Steel City Derby after Kieffer Moore limped off with an injury in Sheffield United's recent win against Bristol City.

Moore lasted just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute, and Blades boss Wilder admitted afterwards that it's "not looking great", a huge worry ahead of their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The Welsh international has been Sheffield United's first choice striker this season, but his absence will open the door for someone else to start when they welcome the Owls to Bramall Lane.

The Blades have the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Rhian Brewster and youngster Ryan Oné on their books, with the latter scoring in their win at Bristol City, but it's Campbell who has been tipped to lead the line for Sunday's Steel City Derby.

Tyrese Campbell verdict given ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

We asked our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy - Blades Ramble, who he believes should start as striker when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Bramall Lane and games after that if Moore's injury proves long-term, and he's tipped Campbell to stake his claim.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: "It’s been really unfortunate that Kieffer Moore is out with an injury as it definitely limits our options.

“Kieffer would be our starting striker in any usual circumstances, but it will be Tyrese Campbell, I think. I’d be amazed if it was anyone else than Tyrese Campbell as a loan striker just due to our limited options.

“I don’t know whether Rhian Brewster is going to be fit, so Tyrese Campbell will lead the line. Ryan One is definitely back in the conversation, or has forced his way into the conversation with a goal from the bench against Bristol City which got us back into the game, and it’s great to see another young player coming through the academy.

“I think for this game, as big as it is, Tyrese Campbell has got to come in and do the business.”

Steel City derby provides Tyrese Campbell with a chance to make himself a hero

Sunday is the first time that Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have met since March 2019, and it's sure to be a highly-charged occasion as the two bitter rivals look to get one over on another.

The Blades are looking for their first win in this fixture since September 2017, and their first win at Bramall Lane against the Owls since September 2009, so if Campbell could help fire his side to a win, then he'd go down as a cult-hero, regardless of what happens during the rest of his spell at the club.

Tyrese Campbell's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Stoke City 2018-24 164 36 19 Shrewsbury Town (Loan) 2019 15 5 0 Sheffield United 2024- 9 2 0

He's made a decent start to life in South Yorkshire, scoring two goals in nine league appearances, an impressive stat when you consider just three of those have been starts, and he's found form in recent weeks.

Campbell looks like the front-runner to lead the line for Sheffield United on Sunday, and a goal then would make him a hero amongst the Bramall Lane faithful.