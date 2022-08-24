“I’d be all over that one” – Burnley fan pundit reacts as Clarets eye Premier League attacker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Burnley are in the chase to sign Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth.

The Clarets are seeking a move for a forward, with the 28-year old highlighted as a potential arrival at Turf Moor this summer.

Vincent Kompany wants to strengthen his attacking options, with Wout Weghorst still yet to be replaced in the squad.

However, the Championship club does face competition from the likes of Watford, Norwich City and Sunderland.

But our FLW Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone would love to see the Cherries striker arrive at the club before the September 1 deadline, particularly if the club is unable to secure other targets in that area.

The Clarets supporter believes he would be an ideal fit for Vincent Kompany’s side and could be an exciting addition to the squad.

“Big fan of Jamal Lowe,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“I’d be in love with that one, personally, if we can’t get Georges Mikautadze in.

“Great striker, I think he’d definitely do a job for us.

“Seems a bit surplus to requirements at Bournemouth so that could play into our hands a bit.

“They didn’t pay much for him either so I think we can get him for a good amount.

“The only worry is Watford, but you’ve got to hope that they get Cameron Archer and then they don’t need anyone else.

“So I’d be in love with Jamal Lowe personally. I think he’d be great and he’d fit what Kompany wants where you can play in numerous positions so I’d be all over that one.”

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

It has been a busy summer at Burnley, with Kompany having overhauled the squad which suffered relegation to the Championship last season.

He has brought in a dozen fresh faces in order to stamp his mark on the squad.

The team have won one of their opening five league games, having earned six points from a possible 15 so far.

The Verdict

Burnley are in need of reinforcement up front as their options are too limited as it stands.

Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes are both solid strikers, but a third option is needed to lead the line of Kompany’s attack to allow for rotation and in case of injuries.

Lowe could fill that hole in the squad quite nicely given his recent experience with Bournemouth and Swansea City.

He has shown he can bring goals to a top level Championship side, having scored seven for Bournemouth when they earned promotion and bagged 14 to help Swansea City reach the play-off final the year prior.