“I’d be absolutely shocked…” – QPR fan pundit reacts as Coventry manager eyed up as candidate for vacancy

Mark Robins is high on the QPR hierarchy’s shortlist to replace Michael Beale in the dugout at Loftus Road.

Football League World exclusively broke the news on Monday – before Beale’s departure back to Glasgow Rangers was even confirmed – that Robins was an individual that the powers-that-be of the Hoops are extremely keen on talking to.

TalkSPORT have since reiterated that Robins, as well as Neil Critchley, are targets for the role in West London, although a number of other less experienced names have since come to the fore.

Robins has been with the R’s Championship rivals Coventry City since 2017, winning two promotions with the Sky Blues and has them sitting in 11th in the league right now, despite having a number of odds stacked against him in the early stages of the campaign.

And whilst FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir would be ecstatic to see Robins replace Beale, he cannot see a way that it happens realistically.

“I’d be absolutely shocked if he were to leave Coventry and join us at the moment,” Louis said.

“The way they’re going their club seems to be on the up, they’ve got a cracking squad – not the biggest of budgets, similar to us – but that just shows how good a job he’s done at Coventry over the last few years.

“They’ve always looked a decent side when we play them and they’re really kicking on this year at the moment, and I think after watching them when I went to see QPR at Coventry, I wouldn’t be surprised if Coventry end up in the play-offs this season to be honest – they’ve got a cracking way of playing.

“I’ve seen the rumours of us wanting Robins but surely he won’t leave Coventry for us in this period of time? I’d be shocked if he does.

“And also I’d be shocked if QPR as a club would want to pay compensation fee for another manager, because we’ve just received money for our manager but surely that could go towards a signing or pumped into the club.

“I’d be surprised if that were to happen – Coventry fans wouldn’t be best pleased. I’d take him, I’d be happy with him 100 per cent, he’d be a top appointment, but others are more realistic and I think we’ll look to get someone who is out of a job so we don’t have to pay another club the compensation fee.

“But if it was to happen I’d be over the moon.”

Robins seems to suit Coventry down to the ground and has really got them firing in recent years, so it would be a big risk if he were to decide he wants to jump ship to a fellow Championship club.

Despite the R’s probably having a bigger wage bill, there’s not much to separate the two sides, and Robins himself has built the nucleus of an exciting young team at the CBS Arena.

It is rather ambitious for QPR to be wanting to poach a manager from a divisional rival, and you cannot fault them for trying if they do make an approach.

However, it is incredibly difficult to see Robins upping sticks from Coventry to QPR.