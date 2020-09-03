‘I’d be a little shocked’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of Olympiacos striker Miguel Angel Guerrero, as per Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

The Reds may be on the lookout for another striker this summer following Tyler Walker’s permanent move to Coventry City, despite already bringing in Lyle Taylor on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

Guerrero moved to Olympiacos from Leganes in 2018, and the 30-year-old has since scored 16 goals in 62 games for the Greek club owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Spaniard returned to Leganes on loan in the second-half of last season, but found the net only once in 13 appearances for the Spanish side.

Here, we discuss the potential arrival of Guerrero on Trentside…

George Dagless

I’d be a little shocked to be honest.

He could be a good signing and I’m not really doubting that, I just look at the options that Forest have already in terms of forwards.

They like to play with one main striker and have two top-level players for the Championship already in Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

They also have some good youngsters coming through and I just think Guerrero isn’t particularly needed.





Jacob Potter You have to trust the manager’s judgement with this one. Guerrero doesn’t have the most prolific of records in front of goal at a high level, so I have my doubts as to whether he’d be good enough for Nottingham Forest. But the Reds need additional depth in attacking areas of their team, especially now that Tyler Walker has left the club on a permanent basis. Guerrero had an impressive spell with Sporting Gijon over in Spain, but we often see overseas players struggling to adapt to the demands of English football. I’m all for being proven wrong, but I think there are better, and safer options out there for Sabri Lamouchi’s side ahead of the new Championship season. Of course, Forest have this link with Olympiacos but I don’t think they really need to use it here.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

Ned Holmes

Guerrero looks a dynamic player and could certainly give Sabri Lamouchi some added firepower but I’m not sure he’s needed, if I’m honest.

Forest’s striking options are already looking pretty strong, with Lewis Grabban scoring 20 times last term and Lyle Taylor signing as a free agent in the summer.

The 30-year-old’s goal record isn’t really much to write home about either, so I can’t really see the need for him.

Even if the links between Olympiacos and Forest mean this is a good value deal, for me, the Reds should be looking to add more quality elsewhere.

Having too many forwards is hardly the worst issue to have but if the East Midlands club are keen to spend, they should be doing it in other areas.