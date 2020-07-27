‘I’d be a little shocked’ – Derby County eyeing up move for 11-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Macauley Bonne following Charlton Athletic’s relegation to Sky Bet League One.

Bonne scored 11 goals for Charlton in 2019/20, following his summer move from Leyton Orient, scoring three goals since the season’s resumption in the absence of Lyle Taylor.

According to The Sun (27 July, Goals pull-out page 17), Derby, Burnley, Fulham and Norwich City are interested in signing Bonne this summer.

Phillip Cocu will look to strengthen his squad this summer, and with Chris Martin soon to be out of contract, a new striker will be high up on the Rams’ wishlist this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Bonne would be a good addition for Derby…

George Dagless

I’d be a little shocked.

He works hard and has scored a few goals for Charlton since arriving but I think Derby might need a little more.

For me, Bonne needs a good season in League One where I expect him to score goals and then get back into the Championship with Charlton or someone else.

I just think this move might be a little early for him and Derby might want to get a more experienced option if they feel the need to add to their final third.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking with this one. Bonne has shown that he can score goals in the Championship, having netted 11 goals in his debut season with Charlton Athletic.

With the Addicks being relegated into League One this season, it seems likely that a number of the player’s will be heading for the exit door at The Valley.

Derby will need a striker to replace Chris Martin, and I think Bonne could be the player to do just that.

The Rams need to add to their options in attack ahead of next season, and I think they’re making a smart move in targeting a player that could be available for a relatively small fee during the summer transfer window.

Alfie Burns

It would be an interesting move and I’d like to see how Phillip Cocu plans to use Bonne if he gets his hands on him.

Undoubtedly, Derby have looked at their best this season when Chris Martin has led the line, so whoever comes into the attack next season might have to share similar traits to the Scot.

Bonne is a good striker, but still relatively raw at this level, as he showed with Charlton.

However, Cocu has great methods and, honestly, I believe he could transform the striker into a top player in the Championship if he’s given a chance.

My concern would be Derby previous treatment of strikers like this (Jack Marriott), but at the end of the day, Bonne would be Cocu’s own signing and he’d only chase him if he really wanted him.