‘I’d be a huge fan of this signing’ – Norwich City plot move for £7million-rated Cardiff City man: The verdict

Norwich City are plotting a summer move for Cardiff City’s Will Vaulks, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been a key player for the Bluebirds so far this term and looks set to play a vital role in the club’s hopes of pushing themselves into play-off contention.

For the Canaries it’s about planning ahead for next season.

Daniel Farke’s side have pretty much secured promotion from the Championship and so the focus is on building their squad to ensure that they’re ready to challenge in the top flight next term.

But would Vaulks be a good addition for the club? The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

I’d be a huge fan of this signing.

I rate Vaulks a lot and thought he was superb at Rotherham, and he’s also been in good form for Cardiff City this season.

He’s an all-round midfielder who possesses many attributes both defensively and offensively, and I think he’s deserving of a move to the Premier League in the near future.

Norwich look destined to be there next season, and I think he’d add a lot of quality to their midfield, especially if they cannot lure Oliver Skipp back from Spurs.

Toby Wilding

I could see this potentially being a smart piece of business for Norwich in the circumstances.

The Canaries will no doubt want to bring Oliver Skipp back to Carrow Road for next season, following his outstanding spell at the club on loan from Tottenham.

If however, they are unable to do that, then they will have to find a replacement for him in the centre of the park, and Vaulks is someone who could have the ability to fill that role, following a couple of impressive years in the Welsh capital.

Indeed, with his Cardiff contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Bluebirds, could be willing to let him go for something of a reduced fee this summer, to ensure they not lose him for nothing at the end of the 2021/22, potentially making this even more affordable for Norwich.

Given Daniel Farke’s side look destined to win promotion this season, Vaulks’ lack of experience in the top-flight may be a concern, but having impressed for several years now in the Championship with Rotherham and Cardiff, he may well deserve a chance at this level, meaning this could be worth looking into for Norwich.

Jacob Potter

I quite like the sound of this potential deal.

Vaulks has impressed me with Cardiff City in recent seasons, and he’s played his part in their late push for a top-six finish this term.

The midfield area is something that is going to need to be strengthened heading into the summer for Norwich, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League.

You would imagine that Vaulks would be tempted by a move to Carrow Road, especially if they’re playing their football in the top-flight next term.

I’m not sure he’d be a regular starter for the Canaries, but on a rotational basis, I think it would be a smart addition.

He could be the ideal replacement for Oliver Skipp, who looks as though he's not set to return for another loan spell with Norwich.