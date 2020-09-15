‘I’d avoid this’ – West Brom told how much it will take to secure EFL transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are demanding £17m for striker Karlan Grant as West Brom weigh up moving for the 22-year-old, and former Baggies frontman Kevin Phillips thinks it’s a lot of money to fork out for the player.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips said: “You’d like to think that won’t happen and a deal can be agreed but when you’re talking about £17million for a player – and I wouldn’t say he lit it up in the Championship last year – it seems like quite a lot of money.

“I, personally, would be looking elsewhere but maybe there are limited options out there now because when you think about it, what other strikers are out there?

Alfie Burns

Having watched West Brom in the Championship and then their Premier League opener against Leicester, they can often be toothless in attack and are missing a natural goalscorer.

Grant is a natural goalscorer, but has he got the quality to lead the line in the Premier League? That’s the major question I’d be asking.

In my eyes, he’s very much in the mould of someone like Callum Robinson, who West Brom have, of course, just snapped up on a long-term contract.

There’s not room for him and Grant in the same side, in my opinion. Bilic needs a more orthodox No.9 to come in and spearhead West Brom’s attack.

Grant’s best football comes from the left, as do the majority of his goals.

£17m is a lot of money for a player that’s very similar to what you’ve already got available.

Jacob Potter

I think there are better options out there for the Baggies.

Grant has impressed me since signing for Huddersfield, and you could argue that they could be playing their football in League One if it wasn’t for his contribution last season.

I’m not surprised to see West Brom looking at signing a striker before the transfer window closes, as they need to have an upgrade on their current options, as I don’t think the likes of Robson-Kanu, Zohore or Austin are good enough for the Premier League.

But Grant doesn’t have any experience at that level either, and with Huddersfield asking for a fee in the region of £17million, I’d avoid this if I was West Brom.

There are better and more experienced options out there for Slaven Bilic, and signing Grant for that much would be too big of a risk to take.

Ned Holmes

It’s certainly not cheap but I think given their current situation it’s a move they need to make.

Huddersfield are in a strong bargaining position given he’s still under contract for a little while yet and that they would be happy to hold onto the striker.

The Baggies striking options don’t look up to it at the moment and it’s an issue that needs solving sooner rather than later.

Grant would be a fantastic option. He fired in goals for fun in a lacklustre Terriers team last term and even scored for them in his brief last spell in the Premier League.

Beyond just his goals he’s a hard worker, someone that could bring some of West Brom’s more creative players into the game with his hold-up play, and isn’t afraid of a physical battle.

Clearly, £17 million is a lot of money to spend but this looks like a sound investment.

Grant is only 22, so he should improve over the next few years and hopefully only increase in value.