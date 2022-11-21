“I’d accept nothing less than £5m” – Rotherham United fan pundit makes clear transfer demand amid uncertainty of key man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have had a turbulent return to the Championship, with the departure of Paul Warne the notable moment from the opening part of the season.

Whilst Matt Taylor has settled well as his replacement, he will know that there’s still plenty of work to do to ensure the Millers are a Championship club next year.

Therefore, the January window could be key as they look to make a few additions, but there will also be a desire to keep hold of the current group.

And, one player in particular who is key to Rotherham is Dan Barlaser. The midfielder has shone this season but with his deal expiring in the summer there are doubts about his future and it means January could be the last chance to get a fee for the 25-year-old.

However, Millers fan pundit Tom told FLW that the club should not agree to a move unless a substantial offer arrives in the New Year.

“I think he’ll rather run it down rather than getting sold. It depends what happens within the club and with the contract negotiations, if we want to get a fee for him.

“To be honest, with him being one of the best midfielders in the league, I’d accept nothing less than £5m, simple as. If nobody comes in with that then I don’t think we should even think about selling him. For sure, there’ll be interest in January but whether they leave is the bigger question.”

The verdict

It’s ambitious to think that a club will offer £5m for Barlaser given his contract situation but it does highlight just how highly the midfielder is regarded at the club.

Clearly, they’re going to face a battle to stay up this season and losing such an influential man would seriously harm those chances.

So, most would agree with the point made here. Unless a significant bid is tabled, Rotherham would be better off letting Barlaser run his deal down.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.