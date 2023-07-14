One man who was pivotal in Leicester City's remarkable upward trajectory in the mid to late 2010's has revealed that he has a keen interest in returning to the King Power Stadium.

Danny Drinkwater was part of the Foxes team which broke the 100 points barrier en route to lifting the Championship trophy back in May 2014, as well as their against-all-odds Premier League success just two seasons later, which will forever go down as one of the greatest achievements in modern football.

During his five-year spell at the King Power, the former Manchester United academy graduate featured 218 times and scored 28 goals in all competitions.

Having not played a competitive match following his release from Chelsea last June, Drinkwater has revealed all in a recent exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

What has Danny Drinkwater said about Leicester City?

Following the club's relegation, the now 33-year-old has spoken about his eagerness to return to the East Midlands in a bid to aid Enzo Maresca's side's attempt of regaining their Premier League status at the first time of asking.

"I'd one hundred per cent go back to Leicester, it's a special place for me,"

"To help them get back to the Premier League is something I'd love to do. Drinkwater continued.

The experienced midfielder spoke about how difficult it was to see his former club's demise last season as an outsider, after an unprecedented period in Leicester's history.

"They should see this as a reset. They had such a successful period before relegation, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield. If you go back 10 years, we were in the Championship and then look at what the club did in the next six to seven years.

Regardless of it being well-documented that the Foxes were relegated with the most expensive squad and wage bill to ever do so since the Premier League's inception, Drinkwater believes the club has the right infrastructure to bounce straight back.

"They're in such a better place now than when I joined, they can get back up easily."

"Not been this hungry to play since i was 16" - on year away from the game

Drinkwater has also spoken about his desire to be playing competitive football again as a whole, having not played a single minute since his loan spell at then Championship side Reading ended in the summer of 2022, having played 33 times for the Royals.

"I'm probably hungrier to play football now than I've been in years. This year out, it's helped me refresh and keep sharp mentally and physically. I've not wanted to play football this much since I was 16.

"Sometimes people think you're desperate for money and a job. I don't need more money, it's not about that."

Would re-signing Danny Drinkwater prove good business for Leicester City?

Despite any sentiment held towards the experienced midfielder who played a big role in the earlier years of the Foxes' transformation, it would be an intriguing, but at the same time bizzare move.

With the club already well stacked in the centre of midfield, which has since been added to with the addition of Harry Winks it would seem highly unlikely that Drinkwater would get regular minutes despite the arduous schedule that a season in the Championship brings.

However, there is a flip-side, as Drinkwater would offer prior experience of the division and be a mentor to a lot of young players, which is not too dissimilar to another summer addition in the form of Conor Coady.