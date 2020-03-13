ICYMI: The 4 biggest Wigan Athletic stories of the week gone by

After such a difficult start to the season, recent weeks have seen Wigan Athletic give themselves renewed hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship this season.

A run five wins and just one defeat in their last nine league games has lifted the Latics out of the relegation zone and into 20th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone with nine games of the season still to be played at some stage.

With a number of those games to come set to see Paul Cook’s side come up against teams in and around them in the Championship table, there is still plenty for Wigan to play for when between now and the end of the campaign.

So what has been making the news around the DW Stadium in the past week or so?

Here, we take a look at the four biggest Wigan Athletic stories to emerge over the past seven days.

Moore puts club over country

One player who has been key to Wigan’s resurgence in recent weeks is Kieffer Moore, with the four of the striker’s six league goals this season coming since the end of January, including a couple of stunning backheeled finishes.

That has of course led to talk of another international call up for the Welshman ahead of the Euros, although it seems Moore himself is fully focused on Wigan’s battle for survival for the time being.

Speaking earlier this week about his chances of securing a place in his national side for that event, Moore was quoted by the Welsh press as saying: “You could say that the Euros are on my mind but I don’t want to think about it too much. I’ve got a job with Wigan and my full focus and concentration is on here.

“That’s how you put yourself in the position to be picked. You’ve got to be the best you can be for your club and if you’re flying high, you’ve got every chance of being picked.”

Recognition for Latics duo

Perhaps not surprisingly given that recent upturn in form, two of Wigan’s key figures have found their recent achievements highlighted by the Football League this week.

Latics manager Paul Cook was nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Month award for February, with club captain Sam Morsy – who scored the only goal in a stunning win at league leaders West Brom at the end of the month – up for the same award in the playing category.

Although Cook and Morsy’s ultimately lost out to West Brom’s Slaven Bilic and Birmingham’s Scott Hogan respectively, that acknowledgement of the pair highlights the progress the Latics have made over the past few games.

Financial results revealed

In a club statement earlier this week, Wigan announced their financial results for the 2018/19 season, with the club recording a loss of £9.2million as they finished 18th in the Championship table.

That is up from a loss of £7.7million the previous year, when Wigan had won an immediate promotion back to the Championship as League One champions.

The majority of that turnover came in the form of player sales, with the club making £7million from the sale of Will Grigg to Sunderland and Dan Burn to Brighton, with those funds helping the club to spend £7.1million on new signings during that period.

Robinson absence explained

Since the collapse of a move to Italian giants AC Milan on the final day of the January transfer window, Antonee Robinson has yet to make another appearance for Wigan, prompting some questions as to why such a quality player was not being selected.

The reasons for that have now become clear, after a statement released by the club on behalf of the defender on Thursday.

In it, Robinson revealed that his medical at Milan revealed an irregular heart rhythm which he continues to receive treatment for, with the American set to undergo a procedure known as an ablation later this month in an attempt to rectify the issue, with the hope of returning to play at the DW Stadium sooner rather than later.