ICYMI: The 4 biggest West Brom stories of the week gone by

West Bromwich Albion have dropped to second in the Championship table after a relatively poor run of late, but Slaven Bilic will hoping to bounce back when football resumes after recent events postponed league action.

Promotion to the Premier League is very much on the agenda for the Baggies this term and Croatian manager Bilic has masterminded his side to remain in the automatic promotion places for the most part this term.

Recent form has seen them slip behind Leeds United, but a healthy gap between themselves and third placed Fulham keeps them favourites to go up without entering the play-offs.

Preparing for the game with local rivals Birmingham this weekend, Bilic was looking to see his side get back to winning ways – but with football now postponed until early April – that will have to wait.

Take part in our latest Baggies quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who is this? Mason Holgate Gonzalo Jara Cristian Gamboa Carl Hoefkens

With no action this coming weekend, why not take a look back at the top four stories regarding West Brom from this week….

Grady Diangana returns to training

Just how important has Diangana been to West Brom this season? Well, his absence through injury was most felt over the festive period as the Baggies suffered their worst form of the season – failing to win in seven games.

The talented winger has been superb on his loan spell from West Ham, and fans will no doubt be delighted of the news that he has returned to training with the rest of the squad.

West Ham reportedly unhappy with West Brom’s handling of Diangana

Whilst Diangana’s return to training would have delighted fans from the Baggies, it has upset West Ham officials.

According to Football Insider, Hammers officials are furious that West Brom have allowed Diangana to return too soon, before allowing him to fully recover.

West Ham are said to be unhappy with his overall treatment, having seen him return in January, only to come off the pitch after four minutes against Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic is awarded for good February

The month started with a 2-0 win over Luton Town, before further victories over Millwall and Reading.

A 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns was then followed by a 3-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Bilic’s side secured another win over Preston, before they met Wigan Athletic to end the month and suffered their only defeat.

Securing a superb 16 points from seven games, Bilic was awarded the league’s montly accolade.

Callum Morton wins League Two award

If you asked West Brom fans who Callum Morton was, they probably would not be able to tell you much before this season, but the young striker is making a real name for himself on loan with Northampton Town.

Five goals in nine games for the League Two side has seen him play an important part at the club, and that has been honoured by the league, who handed him the award for February’s best player earlier this week.