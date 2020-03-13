ICYMI: The 4 biggest Stoke City stories of the week gone by

Stoke City will look to regroup over the break due to recent events, but the club are still lingering near the bottom of the Championship table.

Michael O’Neill has done his upmost to bring consistency to Stoke since arriving as manager to replace Nathan Jones in early-November.

The Northern Irish coach has improved things at the Bet365 stadium, but he still has work to do to keep the side in the second tier.

It has been a relatively hard hitting reality check since Stoke dropped down from the Premier League in 2018, but fans will be hoping thing scan improve following the unplanned interval in the season.

With no football this weekend, or until early April – we thought it would be a good idea to give you a reminder of the top four stories involving Stoke from this week….

Joe Allen injury update

Allen was withdrawn from the pitch via stretcher during last weekend’s 5-1 win over Hull City, and he has successfully undergone an operation earlier this week.

Stoke boss O’Neill offered an update on the situation, which will see Allen ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“He’s doing well. He’s straight in at the Club and he’s already in the gym doing whatever he is able to at this moment in time, which will all be upper body stuff as he’s on crutches and in a plaster cast. His mood is good and that’s important, it’s just good to have Joe in the building.

“He’s been in good spirits, and by all accounts the surgery has been very successful.”

O’Neill reveals Allen plan

Allen is going to be a massive miss for Stoke in their midfield area, and it is yet to be seen if the likes of Jordan Thompson or Jordan Cousins can replace him.

O’Neill has been quite calm on the loss of the former Liverpool man, and he gave a hint into who could come through to replace the Welsh international.

MON: I think we have players in the building who can compensate for the absence of Joe Allen, although it may mean playing slightly differently. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 12, 2020

Sam Clucas outlines positive news ahead of season run-in

Former Hull City midfielder Clucas has been arguably the best player for form this term for Stoke, and his performances have helped O’Neill gain some much needed results.

Scoring a brace against his former club last weekend, Clucas opted to share the one trait that he believes will see them avoid relegation and move up the Championship table.

“We’ve got goals everywhere in the team and it’s nice to share them around opposed to relying on one individual,” he told the club’s official website.

“We do need to try and score more and of course we will go there trying to score as many as we can. They know that we will be a threat attacking wise after last weekend. We need to remain solid as well, we can only think about ourselves and the jobs we need to do, if we do that then we will get a positive result.”

Injury update provided on duo

James McClean is currently ruled out through injury having sustained ligament damage in his knee during the club’s defeat to Preston North End in February and the Republic of Ireland international has missed the last five games.

Meanwhile, Sam Vokes has also been struggling with injury problems and O’Neill chose to discuss both earlier this week.

“We’re still without James McClean and there’s a slight doubt over Sam Vokes, ” O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel.