ICYMI: The 4 biggest Sheffield Wednesday stories of the week gone by

It has been another lively week for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls feeling the scrutiny on them following what was arguably their worst performance of the season at Brentford last weekend.

Garry Monk’s side continued their alarming run of form in the Championship with a performance littered with poor defensive errors in a 5-0 loss at Griffin Park, which means that the Owls have now managed to win just two of their last 12 matches in the league.

The Owls have spent most of the past week fronting up to the criticism which has inevitably been thrown their way following their loss at Brentford, although it has ended on more of a positive fashion with some more encouraging news on the injury front.

Here then, we take a look at the FOUR biggest Sheffield Wednesday related news stories of the week…

Monk’s angry Brentford reaction

Monk has in general been attempting to remain somewhat upbeat about the prospects of the Owls turning around their form during the last few months, with the Sheffield Wednesday manager appearing to not be wanting to upset things too much as he looks to find a solution.

However, following the Owls’ desperately poor showing throughout a one-sided contest at Griffin Park, Monk saw it fit to change his approach and was visibly angry in his post-match press conference, insisting that the players need to start to show more fight on the pitch to help turn things around.

The Sheffield Wednesday manager will be hopeful that those comments can lead to a positive reaction from his players when they take to the field against Nottingham Forest this weekend, and it will be interesting to see how the players react to that public criticism from Monk.

Barry Bannan insists EFL charge not influencing performances

With the scrutiny starting to intensify from both Sheffield Wednesday supporters and pundits as the Owls poor run of form continues, Barry Bannan was left to insist that himself and the rest of the squad can not use the potential threat of a points deduction as an excuse for their form.

Sheffield Wednesday were hit with an EFL charge back in November, with the Owls being accused of misconduct over the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri, which could lead to a potential points deduction were they to be found guilty.

However, Bannan speaking to BBC Radio Yorkshire, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, stated that the Owls are not being impacted mentally by that, insisting that the players should still be able to perform on the pitch whatever the off field circumstances are around the club.

Andy Hinchcliffe calls out underperforming Sheffield Wednesday players

Sky Sports EFL pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has also been highly critical of the Owls’ recent performances during the last week, following Sheffield Wednesday’s terrible performance in their defeat at Brentford, and he believes the focus should be on the players who are underperforming.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL podcast the pundit insisted that the Owls’ players need to take some responsibility for their form and the position they have found themselves in, but he also questioned whether the players actually believe in what Monk is trying to do with the side.

Sheffield Wednesday given injury boost

The Owls have been in need of something positive to take away from what has been a difficult week of scrutiny off the field, and Monk’s side have been boosted by the return of four key players to fitness, as they look to put their performance against Brentford behind them.

Speaking to the media, Monk has confirmed that the likes of Massimo Luongo, Julian Borner, Adam Reach and Moses Odubajo are all back available, after all four have missed various parts of the last few months through their respective injuries.

That could provide Monk with more options to make changes to the side in the coming weeks and months, with the Sheffield Wednesday boss hoping to help get the club back on track and moving in the right direction once more.